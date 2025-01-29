Two Buildings Caught Fire In Chernihiv As Result Of Russian Drone Explosion
1/29/2025 3:14:16 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an attack by Russian Shahed drones on the evening of January 29, two non-residential buildings caught fire on the outskirts of Chernihiv as a result of a drone explosion.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, on facebook .
“The enemy is once again attacking with Shaheds. A Shahed explosion was recorded on the outskirts of the city. Information about the damage and casualties is being clarified,” Bryzhynsky said.
Later he added on facebook that the explosion of a Russian Shahed drone caused a fire in two non-residential buildings.
There were no casualties, Bryzhynsky said.
Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the scene.
As reported by Ukrinform, on January 28, two private residential buildings in Chernihiv were partially destroyed as a result of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy drone.
