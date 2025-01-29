Israeli Occupation Authorities Free Three Lebanese Detainees
BEIRUT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Three of the four Lebanese citizens who were detained by the Israeli Occupation authorities near the southern town of Maroun El-Ras, have been released on Wednesday.
The four persons were arrested while attempting to return to their homes in the town, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported, noting that two other persons were shot and injured.
The Israeli occupation forces still refuse to pull out from Maroun El-Ras despite the truce deal reached with the Lebanese Hezbollah group on November 27. (end)
