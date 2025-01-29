UK Gov't Backs Heathrow Expansion To Revitalize Economy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 29 KUNA) -- Working people and businesses across Britain will benefit from a going "further and faster" to kickstart economic growth, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced the government's support for a third runway at Heathrow.

Speaking to an audience of business chiefs at Siemens in North Oxfordshire on Wednesday morning, she set out the government's latest set of reforms to kickstart economic growth and drive up living standards across the UK by driving investment, getting Britain building and tackling regulatory barriers.

This included the announcement that the government supports and is inviting proposals for a third runway at Heathrow.

The Chancellor confirmed that the government will move at speed to review the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS).

This provides the basis for decision making on granting development consent for a new runway at Heathrow, to ensure that any scheme is delivered in line with our legal, environmental and climate obligations.

In her speech, Reeves said: "I have always been clear that a third runway at Heathrow would unlock further growth, boost investment, increase exports, and make the UK more open and more connected as part of our Plan for Change."

"And now the case is stronger than ever because our reforms to the economy - like speeding up our planning system, and our strengthened plans to modernise UK airspace - mean the delivery of this project is set up for success.

"So I can confirm today that this Government supports a third runway at Heathrow and is inviting proposals to be brought forward by the summer," the Chancellor went on.

As well as creating over 100,000 jobs in the local area and many more indirectly, research published today by Frontier Economics finds that 60 percent of the economic boost from a third runway would be felt by areas outside of London and the South East - putting more money in the pockets of working people across the UK through lower fares and greater choice for passengers as part of our Plan for Change, she added.

In 2024, Heathrow's boss said building a third runway is "still part of the strategy" for coping with ever-increasing passenger traffic at Europe's busiest airport.

Last year, the airport broke its record for the highest number of passengers, with 83.9 million using Heathrow in 2024 - three million more than its previous record in 2019.

It is consistently in the world's top five busiest air hubs and is forecast to serve 84.2m passengers this year. (end)

