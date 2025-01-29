FEELM Launches World's First Flavor-Adjustable Vape Solution FEELM FUSION, Leading A New Wave Of Industry Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Beyond achieving flavor adjust through Mesh separated tank structures, FEELM has made significant breakthroughs in ceramic coil technology, enabling the creation of ceramic coil + transparent tank + single-tank flavor-adjustable products. This innovation addresses the current challenges of limited puff counts, high costs, and the ratio of main to auxiliary tanks in conventional adjustable products.

FEELM TURBO upgraded: Achieving new breakthroughs in ceramic single-tank ice adjust

Continuous innovation in ceramic coil has been the cornerstone of FEELM's success in leading the industry. At last year's TPE exhibition, FEELM unveiled the world's first burst power ceramic coil vape solution FEELM TURBO, dispelling the industry's conventional belief that ceramic coils lack the burst power and sweetness of cotton coils.

This year, FEELM introduced BLAST, the world's 1st 30,000 puffs Frosty-adjustable ceramic coil solution equipped with FEELM TURBO technology . BLAST incorporates a full upgrade of FEELM TURBO, breaking the market bottleneck where a single ceramic coil could only support a maximum of 20W, achieving a breakthrough of 22W. This advancement represents a leap forward, with one ceramic coil delivering the performance of two MESH coils .

Building on burst power, FEELM has further upgraded flavor-adjustable solutions. By breaking the previous limitation that flavor adjustment required cotton coils with separate tanks, FEELM has achieved the ability to adjust flavor with a single ceramic coil. Data shows that ceramic coils have an atomization temperature much lower than that of cotton coils, ranging between 230-250°C, which is optimal for cooling agent atomization. Additionally, at a balanced temperature, the small pore size of the ceramic coil releases 80 times the amount of atomized particles compared to a cotton coil, making the cooling sensation more perceptible to consumers.

Rex Zhang, Assistant to the President and Head of Product Marketing at FEELM, explained that different ceramic coil power levels can result in varying cooling experiences. For example, the BLAST is available in two power levels, 16W and 22W, with the latter delivering more than twice the cooling sensation of the former. This clear differentiation is further noticeable with a significant change in taste under the same oil. Moreover, with the same liquid volume, the size of BLAST is 30% smaller than that of a cotton coil, and it can be equipped with a transparent oil tank, reducing product cost while achieving greater compactness and sophistication. This helps customers increase both volume and price.

Separated Tank Structure Re-Innovation: Flavor-adjustable Feature as the New Industry Direction

Globally, upgrading separated tank structures to achieve flavor adjust is becoming a new direction for the industry. For instance, FEELM's customer FASTA introduced the world's first long-press button flavor-adjustable product in September this year, which received widespread market recognition.

At this TPE exhibition, FEELM introduced five major flavor-adjustable solution series, completing the technical framework for flavor-adjustable products across all categories. These include world's first 40,000 puffs flavor-adjustable series solution BINARY, world's 1st 35,000 puffs flavor-detectable modular-screen solution OFF-SCREEN, world's 1st 30,000 puffs ice-adjustable modular solution OFF-ADJUST, world's 1st Flavor-adjustable e-hookah solution HookahFUSION, and world's 1st DTL & MTL 2-in-1 solution HookahSWITCH . These solutions feature innovations in both the upper and lower separate tank structures, as well as the left and right separate tank structures . FEELM's advancements in flavor-adjustable technology will help customers break through existing flavor-adjustable limits, bringing new development possibilities.

Among them, the BINARY series offers six adjustable flavors: spicy, milkshake, sour, ice, nicotine, and bubbles. According to the on-site staff, BINARY can achieve three-level adjustments for both ice and nicotine , and can adjust bubbles and acidity by adding more tanks . These innovative combinations can be customized based on customer's target market, significantly boosting their confidence and aiding market expansion.

What sets BINARY apart is its introduction of unique flavor innovations such as spicy and milkshake . According to data, in 2023, approximately 3 billion people worldwide will consume spicy food, and the global annual per capita milk consumption is expected to reach 140 kilograms. This suggests that adjustable spicy and milky flavors could become the next key product frontier for industry players seeking to capture the market.

