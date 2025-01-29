AND Arrests 17 In Connection With Drug Smuggling Cases

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) on Wednesday arrested 17 wanted suspects in connection with nine illicit drug cases in various parts of the Kingdom in the past few days, according to police.

Law-enforcement officers also seized weapons with some of the suspects, according to Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi.

One of the main cases involved the arrest of six suspects in the Northern Badia, Sartawi told The Jordan.

“We received information that the six men had ties with smugglers who resided outside the Kingdom,” the police official said.

He added that a special force raided the premises of the suspects and seized 50 kilogrammes of Hashish.

“We are still investigating this case to determine the source of the illicit drugs and where it was intended to be delivered,” Sartawi said.

Similar raids were carried out in the Capital and resulted in the arrest of eight suspects who possessed various amounts of drugs and weapons, according to the police official.

Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested in the Northern and Central Badia, including two who were classified as dangerous, Sartawi said.

“Police found illicit drugs and weapons in their possession,” Sartawi added.

All suspects were referred to the State Security Court prosecution office for further questioning and indictment, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.

Last year, AND officials said approximately 23,000 drug-related cases were recorded in Jordan in 2023, involving more than 35,000 individuals, with about 13,000 suspects apprehended for alleged drug trafficking or distribution.