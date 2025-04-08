US And Pakistan Discuss Afghanistan's Left Behind Military Equipment

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a phone call to discuss regional developments, with a focus on Afghanistan's current situation. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders addressed various topics, but Afghanistan's security and stability were at the forefront of their discussions.

During the call, Secretary Rubio stressed the importance of resolving the issue of U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. This has been a major point of contention since the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, with both the U.S. and regional countries like Pakistan looking for solutions.

However, a Taliban spokesperson Mujahid stated that the military equipment belongs to Afghanistan and will not be returned.

The two officials also reaffirmed their commitment to continuing bilateral cooperation in promoting peace and stability in the region. They recognized the challenges faced by Afghanistan and the need for collaborative efforts to address the situation effectively.

Since the U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan, the fate of the remaining military equipment has remained a sensitive issue. The U.S. seeks diplomatic channels to manage this matter and prevent any potential security risks.

Pakistan, as Afghanistan's neighboring country, plays a critical role in regional security and political dynamics. Its involvement in discussions regarding Afghanistan's future is crucial, given its proximity and historical ties to the country.

The phone call highlights the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Pakistan, as both countries recognize the importance of maintaining stability in the region. The fate of the military equipment and other unresolved issues continue to pose challenges in U.S.-Pakistan relations.

Meanwhile, both nations will likely continue their efforts to address Afghanistan's situation through diplomatic means, while also focusing on long-term solutions for regional peace and security. The cooperation between the U.S. and Pakistan is vital, especially as Afghanistan remains a critical point of interest for both countries' national interests.

