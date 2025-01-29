New Recycler Coming To California Will Produce Sustainable Building Materials Using Recycled Food And Beverage Cartons

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The method involves shredding used gable top and aseptic cartons and bonding them into large, durable sheets. The high-pressure and heat process eliminates the need for water, formaldehyde glues and hazardous chemicals, and relies entirely on cartons and other materials collected for recycling.

"The carbon footprint of our boards is at least 80% lower than the traditional building materials that we replace," said Jan Rayman, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Upcycling Group. "No mining, no tree cutting, and no water used or contaminated, creating a variety of boards that can be used for roofing, wallboard and other building materials, all produced more sustainably than their traditional counterparts."

"We believe this facility will play a crucial role in supporting California's efforts to expand recycling by providing a new, regional end market," said Jason Pelz, vice president of recycling for the Carton Council. "By using collected, sorted and baled cartons from California and bordering states, we are not only making recycling more efficient for West Coast communities but also ensuring these materials stay in use and out of landfills."

"This facility will enable us to turn cartons into building materials that meet the needs of modern construction while contributing to a more sustainable future," said Staffan Nordin, managing director, Elof Hansson USA Inc. "It's a meaningful step forward for our company, customers and the planet."

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to recycle approximately 750 tons (1,500,000 pounds) of food and beverage cartons each month and employ an estimated 15 people. The facility will source cartons from California and other parts of the West Coast.

For more information about carton recycling, visit RecycleCartons .

About Food and Beverage Cartons

Food and beverage cartons contain primarily high-quality fiber, with small amounts of plastic, and in the case of shelf-stable cartons, aluminum. There are two types of cartons: aseptic and gable top. Aseptic cartons are shelf-stable and are often used for products like broth, soups, juices and milk, allowing long-term storage without the need for preservatives or refrigeration. Gable top cartons require refrigeration and are often considered the traditional milk carton. When recycled, both types of cartons can be transformed into new paper products or sustainable building materials, contributing to a circular economy.

About the Carton Council

The Carton Council is composed of four leading carton manufacturers, Elopak , Pactiv Evergreen , SIG and Tetra Pak . Formed in 2009, the Carton Council works to deliver long-term collaborative solutions to divert valuable cartons from the landfill. Through a united effort, the Carton Council is committed to building a sustainable infrastructure for carton recycling in the U.S. and Canada and works toward its goals of adding access to carton recycling, as well as increasing recycling rates. For more information, visit RecycleCartons .

About the Upcycling Group

Upcycling Group's mission is to develop a global network of Circular Economy facilities that significantly increase local recycling rates while creating new green manufacturing jobs, relieving local landfills and building strong domestic end markets for recycled products. They design, deliver, install and teach how to operate green manufacturing solutions with capabilities to convert a wide range of waste materials into products and materials, primarily for the construction industry. Operating globally, Upcycling Group built deep business and industry expertise and relationships with private investors, operators, governments, technology providers and leading companies in waste management, packaging and construction industries. They leverage this know-how, experience and their network for the developing project.

About Elof Hansson USA Inc.

Elof Hansson USA Inc. sources forest products from leading suppliers in Europe, Asia, and the Americas for customers all over the world. Our expertise is in pulp, paper, stocklots, building materials and machinery. We do not just sell a product, but rather an added-value package of financing, risk management, shipping and compliance. Simply put, we provide business expertise that makes life easier for our partners.

Media Contact

Ariel White

[email protected]

SOURCE The Carton Council of North America