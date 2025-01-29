Next-Generation Wi-Fi: How 60 Ghz, Optical Wi-Fi, And Wi-Fi 6 Are Shaping The Future Of Connectivity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report details technical and marketing specifics of these types of WLAN technologies as well as surveys their industries and shows that Wi-Fi 6 is ready to meet a set of 5G requirements; with incoming Wi-Fi 7/8 bringing even wider spectrum of advanced characteristics.
This report addresses recent or planned enhancements to one of the most established and powerful wireless technology - Wi-Fi. Originated in the 20s century, this WLAN family belongs to a very small group of communications technologies that do not getting obsolete over time. The family continues to grow adding new members that bring WLAN to the forefront of today innovations in communications with multiple applications and pushing up the limits in performance. Wi-Fi will support and strengthen 5G networks making them more flexible and efficient.
The report goal is to analyze recently introduced or still in the development advanced Wi-Fi technologies, their applications and marketplace. It also surveys related industries.
In particular, it addresses such developments as:
60 GHz Wi-Fi - This is the Wi-Fi industry response on the users' new requirements to support gigabits per second transmission rates over shorter ranges for such applications as a home/office distribution of HDVD and similar bandwidth-hunger applications. The report addresses specifics of 60 GHz channels and details technology. It also introduces the NG 60 GHz standard. White Spaces Wi-Fi (White Wi-Fi - This technology allows utilizing the property of sub-gigahertz transmission together with Wi-Fi advances. It utilizes unused windows of the TV spectrum and will work with Cognitive Radios. Sub - 6 GHz Wi-Fi - (Wi-Fi 5). This development allows gigabits per second speed and enhancing IEEE 802.11n technology in the wide spectrum of characteristics. Sub - 1 GHz Wi-Fi (excluding White Spaces) - (Wi-Fi 6), which stretches Wi-Fi characteristics beyond imaginable just a few years ago. Wi-Fi 6E - in the 6 GHz band. WAVE 802.11p - Dedicated Short Reach Communications 5.9 GHz- contribution of Wi-Fi in the development of the connected car. IEEE - Evolution of IEEE - Wi-Fi Sensing. IEEE - Optical Wi-Fi
The report was developed for technical and managerial personnel working on the Wi-Fi-related projects to give them better understanding the specifics of this family technologies and markets. The report also includes the survey of Wi-Fi technologies related patents for 2018-2024.
Company Coverage Includes:
Broadcom Buffalo D-Link Huawei Linksys Marvell MediaTek Netgear Qorvo On Semiconductor Redpine Signals Aruba (a HP Enterprise Company) Asus Broadcom Extreme Networks Huawei Intel Marvell Qualcomm Blu Wireless Intel Lattice Peraso Qualcomm Tensorcom TP-Link Blu Wireless Cambium Networks IgniteNet Qualcomm Gateworks Morse Micro Newracom Palma Seia Orca Silex Autotalks Commsignia Cohda Wireless Kapsch NXP
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 IEEE (Wi-Fi 5)
2.1 General - Improving 802.11n Characteristics
2.2 Approval
2.3 Major Features
2.4 Benefits
2.5 Usage Models
2.6 PHY
2.7 MAC Improvements
2.8 Waves
2.9 MIMO and Standard
2.10 Industry
Broadcom Buffalo D-Link Huawei Linksys Marvell MediaTek Netgear Qorvo On Semiconductor Redpine Signals
2.11 Market
3 Wi-Fi 6/6E/7/
3.1 Wi-Fi
3.2 Marketing Considerations
3.3 Industry
Aruba (a HP Enterprise Company) Asus Broadcom Extreme Networks Huawei Intel Marvell Qualcomm
3.4 Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band - Wi-Fi 6E
3.5 (Wi-Fi 7)
3.5.1 Background
3.5.2 Scope
3.5.3 Schedule
3.5.4 Candidate Features
3.5.5 Initial Products
3.5.6 Benefits
4 11bn (Wi-Fi 8)
5 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.1 Extending Wi-Fi Bands
5.2 General
5.3 60 GHz Band Spectrum Specifics
5.3.1 Frequencies Allocation
5.3.2 Oxygen Absorption
5.4 Summary
5.5 60 GHz WLAN
5.5.1 Benefits and Issues
5.5.2 WiGig Alliance
5.5.2.1 Specification: 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.5.2.2 WiGig Protocol Adaption Layer Specifications
5.5.2.3 The WiGig Bus Extension and WiGig Serial Extension Specification
5.5.2.4 The WiGig Display Extension Specification
5.5.2.5 Union
5.5.3 IEEE - 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.5.3.1 Status
5.5.3.2 Coexistence
5.5.3.3 Scope
5.5.3.4 Channelization
5.5.3.5 PHY
5.5.3.6 MAC
5.5.3.7 Specifics
5.5.3.8 Use Cases
5.5.3.9 Comments
5.5.3.10 Industry
Blu Wireless Intel Lattice Peraso Qualcomm Tensorcom TP-Link
5.5.4 - Next Generation 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.5.4.1 Purpose and Schedule
5.5.4.2 Scope
5.5.4.3 Channel Bonding and Aggregation
5.5.4.4 IEEE Physical Layer
5.5.4.5 Industry
Blu Wireless Cambium Networks IgniteNet Qualcomm
5.6 60GHz Wi-Fi Market Considerations
5.6.1 Market Drivers
5.6.2 Usage Models
5.6.3 Market Estimate
6 White-Fi
6.1 White Spaces
6.1.1 General
6.1.2 Digital Revolution
6.1.3 Factors
6.1.4 FCC Activity
6.1.4.1 Super Wi-Fi Hot Spots
6.1.4.2 Role of Database
6.1.4.3 Specifics
6.1.4.3.1 TV Spectrum Utilization
6.1.4.4 TVBD - Details
6.1.4.5 First Network
6.1.4.6 Use Cases
6.1.4.7 Latest FCC Decisions
6.2 Industry Activity - Dynamic Spectrum Alliance
6.3 IEEE Contributions
6.3.1 IEEE General: Expectations - White-Fi
6.3.1.2 Differences
6.3.1.3 Benefits
6.3.1.4 Specifics
6.3.1.4.1 Methods
6.3.1.4.2 Main Principles
6.3.1.4.3 PHY
6.3.1.5 Architecture
6.3.1.6 Market Considerations
6.3.1.7 White Space Alliance
7 (Wi-Fi HaLow)
7.1 General
7.2 Goal and Schedule
7.3 Attributes
7.4 Use Cases
7.5 PHY Layer
7.5.1 Bandwidth
7.5.2 Channelization
7.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO
7.6 MAC Layer
7.7 Summary
7.8 Vendors
Gateworks Morse Micro Newracom Palma Seia Orca Silex
8 IEEE 802.11p - IEEE
8.1 General
8.2 Objectives and Status
8.3 IEEE 802.11p - Major Features
8.4 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features
8.5 ASTM Contributions
8.6 Industry
Autotalks Commsignia Cohda Wireless Kapsch NXP Qorvo
8.7 IEEE Requirements - Advanced Vehicles Applications
8.7.2 802.11p Evolution
9 Wi-Fi Direct
9.1 Overview
9.2 Major Properties
10 Wi-Fi Aware
11
11.1 General
11.2 Details
11.3 Benefits
12 Optical Wi-Fi
12.1 Electromagnetic Spectrum
12.2 OWC Types
12.3 OWC Use Cases
12.4 General
12.4.2 Scope
12.4.3 Differences
12.4.4 PHY and MAC Summary
13 IEEE
13.1 General
13.1.1 Wi-Fi Sensing
13.2 Scope
13.3 Industry
14 IEEE
