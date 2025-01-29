VI Marketing And Branding Celebrates Momentum Heading Into 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Year of Excellence: Growth, Recognition and Impact Drive VI's Path Forward

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI) is reflecting on a year of exceptional growth, marked by major milestones, award-winning campaigns and impactful community involvement. With record-breaking revenue, cutting-edge strategies and a commitment to making a difference, VI has built a strong foundation to drive innovation and leadership in the marketing throughout 2025.VI Experiences Unprecedented GrowthFor the third consecutive year, VI Marketing achieved record-breaking revenue. This remarkable accomplishment reflects the trust of the agency's clients and the exceptional talent of our team. By delivering outstanding results, VI expanded its client base and deepened relationships with long-standing partners.VI Showcases Award-Winning Excellence2024 marked a standout year for VI Marketing and Branding, with the agency earning numerous prestigious awards across industries and platforms. Highlights of VI's achievements include:-Heartland Emmys: Secured one win and three nominations for promoting Oklahoma Tourism.-Telly Awards: Earned seven awards in the 45th Annual Telly Awards, celebrating outstanding video production.-Shorty Impact Awards & Social Marketing Association of North America: Named Gold and Silver Honoree for video work with the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET).-American Advertising & Marketing Awards: Received 36 awards, including Best of Film, Video, and Sound for "Shapeshifter – Teen Girl" for Tobacco Stops With Me and Special Judges' Choice for original music in“Imagine That” for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.These accolades reflect VI's unwavering commitment to creative excellence, spanning innovative design, web development, video production, social media, and integrated campaigns.VI Gives BackCommunity involvement remains at the heart of VI Marketing's mission. In 2024, the agency contributed over $150,000 in sponsorships and donations, using its marketing expertise to support impactful local organizations. This included VI's annual chili cook-off and street party, benefiting the United Way of Central Oklahoma , as well as active participation in community outreach initiatives such as aiding the homeless, park cleanups and blood drives. Additionally, VI encouraged team members to serve on nonprofit boards and offer their skills to organizations that drive meaningful change.VI Delivers Results That MatterAt its core, VI Marketing defines success through the results it delivers. In 2024, the agency achieved extraordinary outcomes for its clients, with some partners reporting return on investment ratios as high as 32:1 and 150:1. These results are a direct reflection of VI's data-driven, strategic approach and unwavering commitment to helping clients succeed.VI's Vision for 2025Building on the successes of 2024, VI is energized and ready to tackle new challenges in the year ahead. With expertise spanning over 25 marketing disciplines, the agency is poised to set new benchmarks, expand its community impact, and to continue to lead the industry through creativity and purpose-driven strategies.About VI MarketingVI Marketing is a full-service agency specializing in integrated campaigns, innovative solutions, and measurable results. Committed to creativity, strategy, and community impact, we help clients achieve their goals while making a meaningful difference.

