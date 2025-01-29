Basis Technologies Named The No. 1 Ad Age Best Place To Work For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies ( ), the industry's leading advertising platform, announced today that it has been named No. 1 on Ad Age Best Places to Work 2025. Ad Age ( ) is a daily must-read for an influential audience of decision-makers and disruptors across the marketing and landscape. Its Best Places to Work list is an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. Details on the winners and ranking are available at: /2025-best-places-to-work (subscription).

This is the second year in a row that Basis Technologies has been ranked No. 1 and the fourth year in a row it has been in the top five of the Ad Age Best Places to Work ranking. The list for 2025 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business met the challenges of an unsettled economy, a changing media market, and a continued tight talent pool. Read more about Basis Technologies in Ad Age at: /article/best-places-work/basis-technologies-best-places-work-2025/2594091 (subscription).

“The companies on Ad Age's 2025 Best Places to Work list have shown a deep commitment to building workplaces where employees truly want to be-no small feat in today's challenging labor market,” said Dan Peres, president of Ad Age.“Earning this recognition isn't just a win for company culture; it also strengthens an organization's reputation, making it a more attractive place for top talent.”

The winners-top companies with 150 or fewer employees and top companies with more than 151 employees-reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees. Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (80% of the score) and a company's policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (20% of the score). As noted in Ad Age, winning companies outscored other entrants in areas such as employee benefits, DEI initiative, training and professional development, and work-life balance.

“Basis Technologies is incredibly grateful for our employees, whose feedback have been the key factor in bringing visibility to our workplace leadership, as recognized by Ad Age for numerous years,” said Emily Barron, chief people officer, Basis Technologies.“Empowerment, support, flexibility and inclusivity is practiced every day at Basis. We ensure that our team has the tools, knowledge and resources to perform their best, stay healthy, and continually develop professionally and personally.”

Among the qualities of Basis Technologies, Ad Age cites,“Basis Technologies is building a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, centered on personal growth, creative problem-solving and challenging the status quo... The Chicago-based ad tech company recruits diverse talent through partnerships with inclusive organizations, removing degree requirements from most job postings and requiring bias-reducing hiring training.”

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2025 in partnership with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

Basis Technologies provides advertising software with an integrated suite of modular applications for planning, operations, and more across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. The company's various recognition for its workplace includes Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing (Top 4 from 2022-2024); Fortune Best Workplace in Chicago (Top 3 from 2022-2024); Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (No. 5 in 2023 and No. 14 2022); and Crain's Business Chicago Best Places to Work, 2019-2024.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is solving the advertising industry's biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at

