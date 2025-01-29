Happy Little Trees 5K Returns To Florida State Parks In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A logo depicting the Happy Little Trees 5K and Florida State Parks Foundation logos

Proceeds to benefit longleaf pine restoration in Florida's award-winning state parks

- Julia Gill Woodward, Florida State Parks Foundation CEOTALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Runners, walkers, hikers, paddlers, skaters, cyclists and people who use mobility devices are all invited to visit their favorite Florida state park for the annual Run for the Trees: Happy Little (Virtual) 5K.Between Earth Day and Arbor Day – April 19-27, 2025 – registered participants are encouraged to complete a 5K race in one of the world class trails or waterways found in Florida's award-winning state parks.Proceeds from registration fees will directly benefit the Florida State Parks Foundation's Plant a Pine program. Registration also includes a race packet with a commemorative t-shirt, racing bib and finisher's medal.“We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Happy Little 5K for another year,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation.“This event encourages people to get out and explore Florida's amazing state parks while also helping to restore our precious native longleaf pine population – a perfect alignment with our goals and values.”The Happy Little 5K debuted in Florida in 2024 and contributed nearly $7,500 to Plant a Pine. The Foundation sets a goal each year to raise $100,000 for longleaf pine plantings by Earth Day. Every $1 generated corresponds with helping plant one longleaf pine seedling in a Florida State Park.Inspired by iconic artist Bob Ross – Ross was known for describing“happy little trees” in his paintings – the Michigan Department of Natural Resources launched the first Happy Little 5K in 2019 as a fundraiser to support tree plantings in Michigan's state parks. The program has since expanded to Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.The Florida State Foundation will receive a portion of each registration fee designated for Florida State Parks. Participants choose which of the participating states to support at the time of registration.Registration is open. Participants should register by April 1 to ensure that their race packet arrives before theevent.“This event is the perfect opportunity for friends and family, community groups, companies and anyone who loves the outdoors to connect with each other and our state parks,” Woodward said.“Not only will you have a memorable experience, you will also be directly supporting our state's native ecosystems and wildlife habitat through longleaf pine restoration.”

