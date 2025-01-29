Buscando Resources Announces Airborne Magnetic Survey At Foggy Mountain Project

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) VANCOUVER, BC / YOLOWIRE / January 29, 2025 / Buscando Resources Corp. (“Buscando” or the “Company”) (CSE: BRCO.X ) is pleased to announce the initiation of a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey at its Foggy Mountain Project, located north of Smithers, British Columbia in the Toodoggone region. The survey is being conducted by Precision GeoSurveys Inc., and is designed to better understand the subsurface geological features of the property and refine potential exploration targets.

The property wide survey will cover 42.9 square kilometers and is expected to be approximately 233 line kilometers with an east west orientation, spaced at 200 meter north/ south intervals. The survey, expected to commence in February 2025 (weather permitting), will support the identification of magnetic anomalies indicative of mineralization. Precision GeoSurveys has a proven track record of over 700 surveys in remote and challenging terrains, ensuring high-quality data collection.

Kyler Hardy, CEO of Buscando, commented: "The Foggy Mountain Project represents a key exploration priority for Buscando Resources. This high-resolution survey will be a vital step in advancing our understanding of the property’s geological potential and refining targets for further exploration."

About the Foggy Mountain Property

The % FoggyMountainProperty (the “Property” or the “Project”) is an exploration stage project in the % OminecaMiningRegion of central British Columbia, 250 km north of Smithers and consists of three mineral claims within one contiguous claim group, totalling 4210.01 ha.

Between 2003 to 2006, prospecting along with geochemical and geological surveys on the property lead to the discovery of the MESS 8, FOG-MESS SOUTH and MESS 5 mineral showings characterized by quartz vein-controlled polymetallic Ag-Cu-Zn+/-Au mineralization.

Rock sampling on the property in 2022 confirmed the presence of elevated copper-gold and silver mineralization at the MESS 5, FOG-MESS SOUTH and MAY showings. Encouraging results were highlighted by select grab samples that returned 11.3 g/t gold, 90.5 g/t silver, 0.370 % copper at the May showing (F00070107) and 8.32 g/t gold, 43.4 g/t silver, 2.33 % copper at the MESS 5 showing (F00070123). Field work also uncovered a zone to the southeast of the MAY showing which returned up to 0.1025 % Cu in a K-feldspar altered granodiorite. The FOG-MESS SOUTH mineralization is skarn related at the contact between mudstone and limestone units, highlighted by select grab sample F00073598 containing up to 2.63 % Cu with 34.7 g/t Ag were. Geochemical surveys identified three anomalous areas of elevated Au, Ag-Mo-Pb and Cu-Zn

Table 1: 2022 Select Grab Sample Highlights

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Hanson a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI43-101”).



About the Company

% BuscandoResources Corp. (CSE: $BRCO.X) is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties located in Canada. For more information on Buscando please contact the Company or visit the website .

