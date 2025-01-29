Fate Of Ukraine Will Decide Fate Of Entire Continent: Shmyhal Addresses Croatian Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal addressed members of the Croatian parliament, expressing gratitude for the support and noting the high level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

That's according to the portal , Ukrinform reports.

"We appreciate the assistance that Croatia has been providing us since the first days of the full-scale invasion. We are grateful to the Croatian Parliament for passing landmark and historic decisions for Ukraine. The next day after the start of the full-scale invasion, the Declaration on Ukraine was adopted here, and later Croatian parliamentarians recognized the Holodomor of 1932-33 as genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also stressed that Ukraine could become one of the guarantors of Europe's security and a flagship in countering the Russian threat.































"During the years of war, we have gained invaluable experience. Our Defence Forces fight in accordance with NATO standards. The capacities of the Ukrainian defense industry have increased 6-fold in the past year alone. We have built a drone production infrastructure almost from scratch,” said Shmyhal.

He noted that Europe is currently experiencing one of the most crucial moments in its history, and the fate of Ukraine will decide the fate of the entire continent.

Shmyhal also expressed confidence that Ukraine will soon be a full-fledged part of the European family.

