Ibex Earns Fifth Great Place To Work® Certification™ In Nicaragua, Recognizing World-Class Workplace Culture And Employee Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement solutions, is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work ® in Nicaragua for the fifth time overall. This prestigious certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience and is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ibex.

The past year has been transformative for ibex Nicaragua, with the business experiencing strong growth. ibex Nicaragua has expanded to more than 2,100 seats and is poised to surpass 2,200 employees. This growth is accompanied by strategic vertical diversification, including ongoing client expansion in the technology sector and new client wins in the utilities, gaming, and waste management sectors.

“We are proud to earn the Great Place to Work ® Certification TM for the fifth time and continue to grow our amazing team in Nicaragua,” said David Afdahl, Chief Operating Officer at ibex.“ibex's inclusive and engaging culture is a clear differentiator among BPOs in Nicaragua and around the world. We respect and value diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, which is critical to unlocking the extraordinary potential across our team to deliver the best customer service. By combining the best talent, training, and technology, we are redefining customer experience.”

ibex's success in Nicaragua is rooted in its comprehensive approach to employee development and workplace culture. The company offers modern facilities featuring dedicated learning centers and open collaboration spaces. ibex is also recognized in the region for its positive and supportive work environment, as well as for its competitive compensation and opportunities for employees to advance their careers through training and development programs.

“This recognition is a powerful affirmation of our incredible team's passion and unwavering dedication to excellence,” said Henry Bermudez, Senior Vice President of Operations – Nicaragua at ibex.“At ibex, we believe that a better employee experience leads to a better customer experience and we are laser-focused on creating meaningful career opportunities that empower individuals to excel. This certification is a celebration of their hard work and a promise of even greater achievements ahead.”

With successful operations in Nicaragua, Honduras, and Jamaica, ibex continues to demonstrate its position as a global leader in business process outsourcing in the region. The company remains committed to investing in its people, driving innovation, and creating meaningful opportunities for professional growth.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work-Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of approximately 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at and connect with us on LinkedIn .

