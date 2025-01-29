WISeArt's Exclusive Reveal of Yan Balestra's Anvil Wonderland to be Held at WISeKEY's Geneva Headquarters from January 30 to February 2



Geneva, Switzerland January 29, 2025 : WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT operating as a holding company, today announced that its subsidiary is offering collectors and art enthusiasts an array of diverse projects during ArtGeneve, the iconic annual contemporary art fair to be held from January 30 to February 2, 2025. In this vibrant atmosphere, the various projects will give art aficionados a glimpse into Yan's unique Neo-Pop vision, blending fine art, digital storytelling, and pop culture nostalgia, a true insight on augmented reality with artists selected by Espace L as well as a world première which will revolutionise the music industry using AI to the advantage of human musicians.

Anvil Wonderland: As the whimsical and the bold ooze with creativity, Anvil Wonderland invites audiences into a dynamic and colourful world where classical animation meets contemporary art. Inspired by the iconic cartoon trope of falling anvils, the piece transforms this playful chaos into a modern-day tribute to resilience.

The 60 x 80 cm acrylic on canvas piece features striking colours of pure blue, red, yellow, black, and white showcasing Yonel, the mischievous central figure of Yan's artistic universe, captured mid-leap in a vibrant and daring composition. Accompanying the physical piece is an exclusive NFT animation: a 9-second loop that brings Yonel to life, diving into the unknown with his signature energy and spirit. The package will be released for sale to the public simultaneously live at the WISeKEY's headquarters and online via the platform.

This unique combination of physical and digital artistry provides collectors with a phygital experience that seamlessly bridges the worlds of traditional fine art and cutting-edge innovation.

About Yan Balestra : Yan Balestra is a contemporary artist celebrated for his Neo-Pop aesthetic and ability to combine extreme sports culture, retro-futuristic elements, and bold storytelling. Through Yonel, his artistic alter-ego, Yan invites audiences to reconnect with their inner child and embrace the joy of exploration and imagination. His work serves as a bridge between playful nostalgia and the forward momentum of contemporary art.





About SpinDreams: Hydroelectric transmutations in the Swiss landscape by River Oracle, Lea Sblandano, Nacoca Ko, Paulo Wirz, Ricardo Meli, Paul Fritz, Antoine Félix Bürcher, Hugo Landlade and Jan Steenman . The project was initiated in 2022 to bridge the fluidity of analog and digital reality questioning dreamlike realities and newer technologies, nature's resources feeding human energies. The art pieces act as semiotic talismans, focal points that draw awareness to the ceaseless metamorphic interplay between the tangible and the virtual.

About Espace_L: Inaugurated in 2011, Espace_L is rapidly becoming the reference in Geneva for contemporary art. The gallery interacts in distinct sectors by presenting internationally recognized artists and by orchestrating art meetings, to raise awareness and question current art movements questioning technology and the philosophy of art.

About“20 Song” by Soren Sorenson aka Dorian Gray: Dorian Gray's approach is, above all, exploratory, a way to understand how AI can enrich the creative process and open new avenues of expression. "20-version song" is a manifesto for augmented musical creation, where artificial intelligence becomes an ally, not a substitute for humans. The project does not stop there: it invites the public to participate in the experience, navigate this sound labyrinth, discover the 20 interpretations, and choose their favorite by voting directly on the site, a democratic approach that gives a playful and participatory dimension to this unique musical exploration.

About The Good Token Society: In the dynamic landscape of Web3, the need for support, federation, promotion and representation has never been more pressing. The Good Token Society is a hub for sustainable, global technology development, a base for initiatives focusing on the confluence of impact, technology, and finance. A collective of innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders passionate about the intersection of technologies and impact. We must shift from reactive to proactive and being prepared for the future. Despite facing challenges, blockchain players persist in enhancing capabilities. We are transitioning from theoretical experimentation to tangible business solutions.

The Event : Yan Balestra's opening exhibition will take place at WISeKEY headquarters, 58 Avenue Louis Casaï in Geneva, Switzerland on January 29, from 4 to 9 pm, by appointment offering an intimate opportunity for collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts to explore Yan Balestra's latest creation. While the event is not officially affiliated with ArtGeneve, it takes advantage of the vibrant energy surrounding the city's most prestigious art week, providing a compelling space for attendees to discover Yan's unique artistic narrative.

SpinDream will be on show at the Espace_L booth at ArtGeneve and 20 Song will go live on the air simultaneously.

Sales Details: The NFTs attached to all these various projects will be available for purchase with Crypto Currencies or Credit Card payment on WISeKEY's innovative platform for fine art and digital NFTs. This unique phygital piece offers collectors a rare opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind work of art that bridges the worlds of nostalgia, creativity, and cutting-edge digital innovation.

About powered by WISeKEY, combines blockchain technology with the fine art world to create a secure and innovative space for artists and collectors. It is a cutting-edge platform designed to bring physical and digital art into a new era of authenticity and accessibility.

About WISeKEY:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

