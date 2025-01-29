Resbiotic Expands Global Footprint With Strategic Distribution Agreement In Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This partnership marks a significant milestone for resbiotic, aligning with its mission to bring science-backed, efficacious dietary supplements to consumers worldwide. Laboratorios Columbia, known for its domestic leadership position in probiotic formulations targeting specific benefits, as well as a robust salesforce and medical marketing team, will ensure res formulas reach a broader audience across the Mexican market.

"Building on resbiotic's remarkable brand growth in North America, expanding into Mexico and other major international markets through strategic co-branding partnerships marks an exciting milestone in our global growth and distribution strategy," said Dr. C. Vivek Lal, Founder of resbiotic. "With Laboratorios Columbia's expertise and leadership position in the region, we are confident that resB® Lung Support and future resbiotic formulations will resonate with consumers seeking effective, targeted microbiome solutions for chronic conditions."

The resbiotic dietary supplement line, renowned for its unique blend of science and innovation, is designed to promote overall health by supporting a balanced microbiome across the 'Gut-X Axis'. This term, the 'Gut-X Axis', was coined to explain how the gut communicates with other bodily systems to modulate targeted biological pathways and deliver health benefits. The collaboration with Laboratorios Columbia will make these cutting-edge formulas more accessible to health-conscious individuals throughout Mexico.

Carlos Quintanilla, Vice President of New Business Development of Laboratorios Columbia added, "We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Lal and resbiotic to bring resB® Lung Support , and soon other res formulations, to our valued community. The demand for high-quality, scientifically validated supplements is growing fast in Mexico, and resbiotic's expert and science-backed formulas are a perfect fit for our growing portfolio of biotic-based products."

The definitive agreement is effective immediately, with product availability expected in key Mexican markets by May 2025.

About Resbiotic Nutrition, Inc. ("resbiotic" or "res")

Resbiotic was founded in 2021 to bring physician-formulated dietary supplements to global consumers, harnessing the power of prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and bioactive botanicals to conquer chronic struggles and promote proactive wellness. Its flagship microbiome formulas are developed with rigorous scientific research to deliver health benefits across various body systems via the Gut-X Axis.

About Laboratorios Columbia S.A. de C.V.

Laboratorios Columbia was founded in 1951 and is a leading company in healthcare, committed to shaping the future through next-generation pharmaceutical products and services in Mexico. Laboratorios Columbia is a proud leader in Probiotics by pioneering new frontiers in gut health solutions, Natural Food Supplements by harnessing the power of nature to promote optimal well-being, and Pharmaceuticals by developing life-changing medications at the forefront of medical progress.

