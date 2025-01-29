Justanswer Data Confirms The Post-Holiday Divorce Season Surge And Also Reveals 50% Spike YOY In Divorce-Related Questions On Platform

84% of JustAnswer Family Law attorneys anticipate an increase in questions this year regarding immigration and citizenship issues impacting custody and divorce cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Divorce Season" – a term commonly used to describe a spike in divorce and/or separation filing in the first months of the year following the holidays – is more than just an urban myth, according to a recent data analysis and survey from expert JustAnswer .

More than 8,900 divorce-related queries were processed on JustAnswer in January and February last year – an 11% increase over any of the previous months in 2024. So far in 2025, experts have already processed nearly 2,500 divorce questions in January alone. And in a recent survey of JustAnswer family law attorneys, 64% reported seeing a significant increase in divorce and separation filings just after the holidays every year.

"Sometimes people try to stay together for the sake of family gatherings during the holidays and then once the holidays are over, they figure the kids and the family will have another year to get used to them being apart," explains Jean Cirillo, an attorney who serves as an expert in the Family Law category on the JustAnswer platform for about five years. "They also don't want to be the topic of discussion at the family dinner."

While the post-holiday New Year's rush to divorce filing phenomenon is real, data also shows a 50% year-over-year (YOY) increase in questions about divorce, custody, and other family law-related issues from 2023 to 2024.

Most Common Divorce Questions Center on Filing and Dividing Assets

So, what's everyone talking about? JustAnswer Attorney Dustin Johnson says the most frequent query he sees in the Family Law category often boils down to: "How soon can I file for divorce, and what are the steps involved?" As he explains, "This question often stems from a combination of emotional and logistical concerns, including timing – clients want to know if they can file immediately after deciding to separate or if there are specific residency or waiting period requirements. For example, in some states, a mandatory waiting period or separation requirement must be met before filing. There are also process-related concerns, with clients often seeking clarity about what filing entails, from preparing and submitting a petition for divorce, to serving the other party with legal notice, along with the overall timeline for divorce proceedings."