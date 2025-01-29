Global Blood Micro-Sampling Medical Devices Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 3,272.6 Mn By 2033, At 5.3% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Blood Micro-Sampling Medical Devices Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Blood Micro-Sampling Medical Devices is projected to reach USD 2,056.3 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 3,272.6 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The blood microsampling medical device market is experiencing growth as this method is crucial to providing secure, fast, non-intrusive blood drawing for diagnostic needs. It is capable of collecting less than 1 mL of blood, these devices speed up the process and minimize the traumatic effects on patients. This is collectively driven by advancements in point-of-care testing, home healthcare, personalized medicine, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, innovative approaches to blood testing, self-test machinery, and favorable regulatory mechanisms make the market boom, thereby continuous growth will be effectuated when new patient-headed and minimally invasive healthcare trends develop globally. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: The US Blood Micro-Sampling Medical Devices Market The US Blood Micro-Sampling Medical Devices Market with an estimated value of USD 686.6 million in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% until reaching USD 1,063.2 million by 2033. Increasingly growing awareness related to healthcare and greater demand for diagnosis through minimal invasion are the reasons that show exponential growth in the market of blood micro-sampling medical devices in the U.S. Due to a high prevalence rate of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, greater usage of point-of-care testing for diagnostics at a faster rate is expected. The affordability of the micro-sampling devices ensures home-based self-testing, and telemedicine provides the option for follow-up even from a distance. Companies like BD, Terumo, and Roche are driving technical advancements in lancets and sampling kits toward safety and convenience. The enabling regulatory environment, with FDA approvals, also furthers growth by encouraging innovation as demand for diagnostics increases with the aging population in the U.S. Important Insights

The Blood Micro-Sampling Medical Devices Market is valued at USD 2,056.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,272.6 million by 2033.

The U.S. market, estimated at USD 686.6 million in 2024, is expected to grow to USD 1,063.2 million by 2033 with a 5.0% CAGR.

North America is set to dominate with a 39.7% share of the global blood micro-sampling market by 2024.

Major players include BD, Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Accriva Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, Neoteryx, Tasso Inc., and Seventh Sense Biosystems. The global market is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% through the forecast period. Latest Trends

Increased Adoption of Point-of-Care Testing: There is point-of-care testing, which has facilitated rapid diagnosis in real-time and is thus convenient for the patient. Wide acceptance of point-of-care devices in managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases resulting from demands for rapid and actionable results is a common trend. Growing Demand for Self-Testing Devices: The growing trend of telemedicine and remote monitoring demands an increased need for home-based diagnostic tools. Blood micro-sampling devices provide the patient with independent monitoring of the health condition between doctor visits, thus supporting early detection and preventive healthcare. Blood Micro-Sampling Medical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The blood micro-sampling medical devices market contributes to a high level of competitiveness. Key players have larger market shares, given the vastness of their product portfolios and global reach: BD, Terumo Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Mylan N.V. Companies in the sector set their eyes on innovation, such as advanced safety lancets offered by BD and Terumo, which focus on the safety and usability of blood micro-sampling. New entrants in this market target developing regions with affordable, user-friendly means to ensure access. This would be an attempt to secure a market position through further partnerships with healthcare providers and laboratories. Newcomers impact new ventures with innovative, affordable solutions enabled by R&D and economies of scale. Some of the prominent market players:

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

Abbott Laboratories

PerkinElmer

Accriva Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Neoteryx

Tasso, Inc.

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Trajan Scientific and Medical

PanoHealth

Mitra Microsampling

Capitainer AB

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 2,056.3 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 3,272.6 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 5.3% The US Market Size (2024) USD 686.6 Mn North America Revenue Share (2024) 39.7% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Device Type, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

The blood micro-sampling medical devices market presents safety lancets, accounting for a share of 37.1% in 2024, by convenience in handling the device, safety features, and minimum prick discomfort. Automatic mechanisms in the safety lancet cover the needles post-use, avoiding the chances of needle-stick injuries of patients and health professionals; hence, this is very suitable and appropriate for self-testing in-home care.

Because their predetermined depth ensures effective controlled blood sampling, adjustments of the needles by the users are not required; thus, there is high precision and consistency. Such a user-friendly design would be found convenient by people who have little medical knowledge, such as elderly patients or their caregivers, who drive global acceptance and adoption of the safety lancet.

Blood Micro-Sampling Medical Devices Market Segmentation

By Type



Safety Lancets Ordinary Lancets

By Device Type



Capillary Blood Micro-Sampling Devices

Dried Blood Spot (DBS) Devices

Volumetric Absorptive Micro-sampling (VAMS) Devices Others

By Application



Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Research Institutions

Growth Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases need frequent monitoring. Blood micro-sampling devices ensure access to biomarkers through minimally invasive means, promoting preventive care and management outside the traditional bounds of clinical settings. Advancements in Medical Technology: Technological improvements, such as safer lancet designs and user-friendly interfaces, enhance device accuracy, safety, and usability. These innovations bolster confidence in home healthcare and expand device functionalities.

Restraints



Regulatory Challenges: In the U.S. and European regions, there are usually very long procedures for granting approval to the innovative device to enter the market. Such regulatory complexity disproportionately affects new, especially resource-poor, entrants. User Error and Inaccuracy: Poor handling of the devices can result in the generation of unreliable results. User errors, such as poor specimen collection or contamination, could reduce diagnostic accuracy and deter adoption in high-stakes medical situations.

Growth Opportunities



Expanding Markets in Developing Regions: Developing markets provide opportunities for portable, low-cost user-friendly devices; improving access to healthcare infrastructure and clinical diagnostics capability in resource-poor settings creates demand for these devices. Personalized Medicine: There are blood micro-sampling devices that enable personalized medicine; and biomarker monitoring for tailored treatment plans-especially in oncology, genomics, and rare diseases the demand for precise, minimally invasive solutions.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate with a share of 39.7% in the global blood micro-sampling medical devices market in 2024, given its comprehensive state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and increased adoption of decentralized healthcare. High prevalence rates of diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and other chronic ailments promote demand for frequent, minimally invasive testing-a factor that bodes well for micro-sampling devices.

Strong U.S. reimbursement policies for home healthcare products further underpin adoption. Further, North America leads research and development, with new technologies emerging from key contributors in the market. The concentration of personalized medicine, telemedicine, and self-testing cement its leading position in this fast-changing market.

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Blood Micro-Sampling Medical Devices Market



October 2024: Tasso Inc. received FDA clearance for Tasso+, a micro-sampling blood tool simplifying at-home blood collection, aiding chronic condition management with patient-friendly usability.

September 2024: Abbott launched an advanced FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system, incorporating upgraded micro-sampling technology, enhancing accuracy and comfort for diabetes patients.

August 2024: Siemens Healthineers expanded its point-of-care portfolio, introducing a micro-sampling solution for rapid blood testing, and improving remote patient monitoring, especially in underserved rural regions.

July 2024: Roche Diagnostics introduced a next-gen lancet-based micro-sampling device offering less invasive blood collection, boosting compliance in chronic disease management.

June 2024: DarioHealth unveiled a digital-enabled, at-home blood collection device allowing diabetes patients to independently collect and analyze samples without clinical intervention. May 2024: Thermo Fisher partnered with a biotech firm to develop micro-sampling devices for genomic testing, accelerating advancements in personalized medicine applications.

