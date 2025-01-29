DeepL bolsters API with next-gen LLM model and Write functionality

(MENAFNEditorial) Expanded API solution offers improved translations and new writing tools, enabling businesses to embed Language AI into workflows for more effective communication and business growth



Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Jan 29, 2025 – DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today announced the expansion of its popular API solution with two powerful new features: the DeepL next-generation (“next-gen”) language model and DeepL API for Write. The next-gen model delivers more precise, accurate translations; while the introduction of DeepL API for Write provides users access to the company’s advanced writing tools, including grammar suggestions, spelling corrections and more. Together, these enhancements provide DeepL's fast-growing API customer network with an even more comprehensive suite of Language AI tools, improving communication, boosting efficiency and driving cost savings.



“The expansion of DeepL’s API solution with next-gen LLM-powered translations and advanced writing features is an important milestone for us as we further our mission to break down language barriers for businesses and enterprises around the world so that they can accelerate growth into new markets” said Sebastian Enderlein, CTO, DeepL. “The API is one of DeepL’s most popular solutions due to its flexibility and ease of use – it’s really become key for businesses looking to boost the quality and efficiency in their language-related processes through automation. With the DeepL API, businesses can integrate our Language AI tools directly into their own internal and external applications, such as email workflows, e-commerce platforms and more, to overcome challenges ranging from language barriers, to content localization and writing clarity. It also maintains the rigorous enterprise-grade security standards that we are known for, so that sensitive data is always protected.”



Leading brands across a variety of industries, like Deutsche Bahn, Weglot, Panasonic Connect, 24Translate and Alza, trust the DeepL API, which provides programmatic access to DeepL's specialized Language AI technology. This allows businesses to leverage the company's world-renowned, secure and high-quality translation—and now writing—capabilities directly for both internal and external websites and applications.



With these latest updates, DeepL’s API solution now offers the following expanded capabilities and benefits:

● Significant translation quality and accuracy enhancements powered by DeepL’s next-generation LLM: API users can now access higher quality translations, saving even more time on translating and editing, with the integration of DeepL's next-generation language model, powered by Language AI and DeepL's proprietary LLM technology built specifically for translation. Blind tests conducted with leading linguists found a remarkable 1.7x improvement with the new LLM against DeepL's old model for combinations involving English to Japanese and Simplified Chinese; and a 1.4x improvement for the combination of English and German. DeepL’s next-gen model is also proven to significantly outperform competitors in translation quality: in 2024, blind tests found that DeepL’s translations require fewer edits than competitors, with Google Translate needing 2x more edits and ChatGPT-4 needing 3x more edits to achieve the same quality.

● New writing and editing capabilities via DeepL API for Write: DeepL Write, the company's advanced writing tool for business communications, is now available to API users through the same interface as Translate; offering a powerful solution for businesses looking to enhance the quality of their writing. Going above and beyond what is offered by common generative AI tools that auto-populate text or basic grammar correction tools, DeepL Write serves as a creative writing assistant, providing real-time, AI-powered suggestions on word choice, phrasing, style and tone during the drafting process. The addition of this tool will transform the way knowledge workers create business content – improving the accuracy and quality of everything from internal communications to customer-facing messages and contracts on a global scale.



“When my team and I were preparing for international expansion [. . .] we chose DeepL API, which turned out to be a fantastic decision. The transition was quick and easy, and we felt the positive impact right away. Our proofreaders were more productive and we saved thousands in monthly operating costs. DeepL API played a crucial role in bringing our e-commerce business onto the global stage by providing efficiency and cost savings,” said Jakub Kalina, Head of Localization, Alza.



The DeepL API powered by next-gen language model is now available for translations in English, Japanese, German, Korean and Simplified Chinese, with additional languages coming soon. DeepL API for Write is also now available in German, English (British & US), Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese (Portuguese & Brazilian). DeepL API Pro users are also protected by enterprise-grade security and compliance standards and no translations for API Pro accounts are ever used to train its models.



