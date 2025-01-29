Mother-Son Duo Takes Rinseroo To Shark Tank - Will They Land A Deal?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Simple Idea Turned Household Essential

Lisa's inspiration for Rinseroo came from a common household struggle-her son dreaded cleaning the shower and bathing the family dog because using a bucket-and-splash method was too much of a hassle. Determined to find a better way, she invented Rinseroo, a quick-connect, no-installation hose that makes rinsing easy.

Since its launch, Rinseroo has become a household essential with millions in sales and thousands of five-star reviews . It's helping people across the country clean faster, bathe pets with ease, and tackle everyday messes effortlessly.

Will Rinseroo Make a Splash in the Tank?

Lisa and Jake's pitch is unlike any other, filled with surprises, laughs, and a personal story that every busy family can relate to. But will the Sharks bite? Find out on Shark Tank, airing January 31st!

For more information about Rinseroo, visit or follow @rinseroo on social media.

How to Watch:

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Time: 8-9 pm ET/PT 7pm CT

Where: ABC & Streaming on Hulu

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about Rinseroo, please contact:

Lisa Lane

Email: [email protected]

Website:

About Rinseroo

Rinseroo is a brand that started as an a-ha moment in the shower and has revolutionized how people clean showers, bathe pets, and rinse messes with ease. Invented by Lisa Lane, a female entrepreneur and innovator , Rinseroo is transforming homes across the country.

SOURCE Rinseroo