Indico Data Elevates Insurance AI With Out-Of-The-Box Capabilities For Global Carriers

Deploy fast, cost-effective AI with zero set up time or technical expertise

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, The Decision CompanyTM, today unveiled its enhanced out-of-the-box AI capabilities purpose-built for the insurance industry, solidifying its position as a trusted partner to top global carriers. Rooted in a deep history of delivering real-world results for leading insurers, this announcement underscores Indico Data's unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation across the global insurance industry.

Designed for fast and scalable deployments, Indico Data's out-of-the-box agents are paired with Indico's AgenticAI decisioning capabilities to empower insurers to digitize and extract data across Commercial P&C, Specialty, and other product lines without the need for training data or IT overhead. Supporting over 20,000 insurance-specific terms, 900 document types, and 70 languages, the solution enables carriers to unlock immediate ROI and operational agility-whether automating submissions, claims processing, or policy servicing.

A Proven Partner for Global Insurance Carriers

This announcement builds on Indico Data's established reputation as the market leader in decision automation for insurers. With a 97% go-live success rate and zero insurance customer churn, the company has been trusted by global carriers to tackle the most complex workflows and deliver meaningful ROI.

By leveraging Indico's out-of-the-box capabilities, insurers have reduced processing time by 70%, quadrupled capacity, and achieved an 85% faster speed to quote on average. These outcomes highlight Indico's ability to enhance underwriting accuracy, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability and customer satisfaction while empowering carriers to modernize and thrive in a competitive market.

According to the Gartner® research, "competition in the market has shifted from focusing on the low-code/no-code principles, with early movers now targeting digital accelerators or full solutions that address the business challenge within a value chain area, such as underwriting or claims."

"As the first to bring a large language model solution to the insurance industry, Indico Data has been driving innovation for years," said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico Data. "Our deep insurance expertise and cutting-edge AI enable us to tackle the industry's toughest challenges, turning unstructured data into actionable insights with unmatched speed and accuracy. Now with our schema-driven, no-code solution, insurers bypass costly model training and see measurable results from day one-delivering immediate business value."

What Sets Indico Data Apart

Indico Data's out-of-the-box capabilities deliver unmatched precision and scalability:



120+ Product lines : expertly tailored agents understand unique needs across every team

20,000+ insurance-specific data points : Ensure accuracy for every use case and workflow.

900+ insurance document types : Automate specialized formats like Email, Application, Loss Runs, SOVs and MRCs.

70+ languages supported : Seamlessly process submissions and claims across geographies.

No-code, schema-driven configuration : Eliminate the need for model training and costly IT dependence. Powerful Agent Studio : Unlocks Indico's AgenticAI for effortless customization of data schemas and summarization capabilities to deliver solutions precisely tailored to customer needs

Indico Data's relentless focus on customer success ensures every deployment meets insurers' goals, with expert support to guide implementation and deliver immediate impact.

About Indico Data

Indico Data's Decision Automation Platform powers insurance with real-time, actionable insights from unstructured data-fueling smarter risk assessment, sharper claims evaluation, and streamlined policy management. Our first-to-market Extractive and Generative AI solutions enable underwriters, claims handlers, and policy teams to make better decisions with better data. Visit IndicoData to learn more.

