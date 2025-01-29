Dsquares Acquires Majority Stake in Prepit to Revolutionize Loyalty Solutions for the Region’s SMEs

(MENAFN- Redhill) Riyadh, KSA, 29 January 2025 – Dsquares, a leader in loyalty and rewards solutions, has announced its strategic of a majority stake in Prepit, a B2B SaaS loyalty platform specializing in AI-driven solutions for SMEs in the food & beverage (F&B) and sectors. This acquisition builds on Dsquares' proven expertise in the loyalty sector across the Middle East, including key markets such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.

The Saudi loyalty is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2028, reaching $1.59 billion by 2028. The F&B loyalty market alone is anticipated to hit $176 million by 2026, driven by high smartphone penetration (97%) and rapid digital transformation in the Kingdom.

Marwan Kenawy, CEO of Dsquares, remarked, “This acquisition is a defining moment in our journey to empower SMEs with transformative loyalty solutions. By integrating Prepit’s AI-powered platform into our ecosystem, we are reshaping how businesses connect with their customers. This partnership reflects our commitment to aligning technological innovation with sustainable growth, enabling businesses to deliver unparalleled customer experiences while gaining actionable insights to drive measurable success.”

Karim Hussein, CEO of Prepit, said, “By aligning with regional goals such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, this collaboration reinforces a commitment to driving sustainable economic growth and fostering innovation across the region. We aim to address the increasing demand for hyper-personalized and gamified loyalty programs, essential for businesses aiming to enhance customer engagement and retention in a rapidly evolving industry”.

Empowering F&B Operators Through Data-Driven Insights

Prepit’s platform is renowned for optimizing operations by automating processes like inventory management, menu optimization, and customer segmentation. By leveraging customer data, F&B operators can gain valuable insights that empower them to make informed decisions regarding product development, marketing strategies, and operational improvements. For instance, analyzing customer purchase history can reveal popular menu items, identify trends, and inform decisions about new menu introductions. Similarly, customer segmentation can help tailor marketing campaigns to specific groups, increasing their effectiveness and ROI. Combined with Dsquares’ established expertise in creating impactful loyalty programs, the result is a dynamic synergy that enhances operational efficiency, customer retention, and profitability. The platform’s advanced AI algorithms transform interactions into lasting brand connections, offering highly personalized customer experiences.





Scaling Innovation Across the Region

This acquisition comes at a pivotal time, as the Middle East continues to witness exponential growth in the F&B and e-commerce sectors. With smartphone penetration exceeding 97% in the region and a burgeoning focus on digital transformation, the demand for integrated loyalty solutions is at an all-time high. Dsquares’ vast network, comprising over 16 countries and partnerships with leading global brands such as Vodafone, PepsiCo, and Visa, ensures a robust foundation for scaling this innovative approach across diverse markets.

For consumers, the integration of Dsquares and Prepit introduces a new era of engagement, offering tailored rewards and eco-conscious dining options. Dsquares leverages AI and SaaS technology to provide a comprehensive suite of loyalty and rewards solutions for their clients. By combining Prepit’s SaaS-based platform with its advanced AI engine and automation module built for the F&B sector with Dsquares Campaign Command Center, consumers can experience newly personalized experiences with tailored communication.

AI-powered recommendations utilize advanced algorithms to suggest relevant products, services, and offers to individual customers, increasing the likelihood of conversion and fostering strong brand relationships. As expectations for value-driven experiences grow, the combined platform delivers hyper-personalized rewards and gamified loyalty programs designed to captivate today’s digitally savvy audience. This transformative approach not only enhances customer satisfaction but also establishes businesses as leaders in a competitive landscape.



