Spartannash To Webcast Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN ) will announce its financial results before the stock market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, for the 12-week fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year ended Dec. 28, 2024.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with additional comments and details on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available on SpartanNash's website at spartannash/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain archived on the Company's website through Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
A supplemental quarterly earnings presentation will also be available on the Company's website at spartannash/investor-presentations .
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN ) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash .
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Kayleigh Campbell
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
SVP and Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]
