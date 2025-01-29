Wine Corks Market Size To Surpass USD 42.30 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global wine corks size was valued at USD 22.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 23.90 billion in 2025 to USD 42.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The necks of wine bottles are sealed with wine corks, also known as stoppers. Wine corks are traditionally manufactured from cork (bark of the cork oak), but synthetic materials have been employed in recent decades. Expected alternative wine closures include glass stoppers and screw caps. Corks are produced for both still wines and sparkling wines. The wines are bottled under pressure for sparkling wines, resulting in mushroom-shaped corks, and are secured with a muselet, sometimes known as a wire cage. On the worldwide wine cork market, natural corks are the most popular; approximately 70% of corks used for wine are natural, and their primary purpose is to preserve the wine for long-term preservation. Due to the excellent elasticity of the cellular structure, natural corks have been utilized extensively for centuries. They are quite pliable and can expand and contract.

Market Dynamics

Growing Number of Wineries, Strong Demand, and Significant Replacement Rate Drives the Global Market

In recent years, consumers have upgraded their level of interest shown by consumers in wine, resulting in higher wine sales. Their consumption patterns of alcoholic beverages, such as beer, wine, and champagne, are distinct from boomers' consumption patterns.

According to the data provided by the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the quantity of wine produced in Argentina and Chile increased by 23% and 36%, respectively. In addition, exports in Chile, Australia, and South Africa each climbed by 7.7 %, 6.7%, and 4.7%. Winemakers in these countries are ramping up output to satisfy the ever-increasing demand in their markets and capitalize on opportunities to sell their wares elsewhere.

The significant replacement rate in Italy, Spain, and France are the leading wine-producing countries globally, accounting for roughly half of the entire production worldwide. According to Eurostat, approximately 35–40% of the wineries and vineyards in these countries have been in operation for more than 30 years, and about 50% of the wineries and vineyards in these countries have been in operation for between 10 and 30 years.

Enhancement of Technological Progress of Winemaking Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Cork manufacturers on the cutting edge of innovation are fusing traditional practices with cutting-edge technologies, resulting in new facilities that are both energy- and resource-efficient. Additionally, using fewer resources, gravity feed, underground construction, and natural light produce outstanding wines. Using solar and co-generated power can result in considerable cost and time savings.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant contributor to the global wine corks market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The prevalence of European countries, including France, Italy, Germany, Russia, and others, has increased their consumption and production of wine. In addition, the rise in wine consumption is predicted to encourage vineyard producers to expand their production facilities, hence fueling the expansion of the wine corks market.

North America is anticipated to gain significant traction in the global wine corks market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in winemaking plants in critical countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The market in North America is evaluated by considering three powerful nations: The United States, Canada, and Mexico. Numerous developed and wealthy countries in North America, such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and others, are expected to stimulate the wine corks market expansion. Increases in industrial development and manufacturing demand are anticipated to allow wine cork makers to create or extend their businesses, fostering market expansion.

Key Highlights



Based on type, the global wine corks market is divided into Natural and Synthetic Segments. The natural segment is the most dominant and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global wine corks market is segmented into Online and Offline Distribution Channels. The offline segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The global wine corks market is primarily classified into three regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is the most significant contributor to the global wine corks market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Allstates Rubber & Tool CorpAmorim Cork S.AC. Ribeiro S. AJelinek Cork GroupA. Silva USA LlcPrecisioneliteWaterloo Container CompanyWe Cork IncWidgetco IncZandur

Recent Developments



In May 2022, JC Ribeiro entered a joint wood top supply venture.

In December 2021, J. C. Ribeiro was proud to collaborate with the scotch whisky Association (SWA).

In May 2022, Jelinek Quiet Cork Underlayment Is the Ultimate Natural Solution To Sound Control. In March 2022, Jelinek Cork offers many types and styles of stoppers and closures, along with shrink caps and wire cages.

Segmentation

By Type



Natural Synthetic

By Distribution Channel



Online distribution channel Offline distribution channel

By Regions



Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

