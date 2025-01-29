'Zero Se Restart' Serves As The Curtain Raiser At The 10Th Arunachal Film Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) The 10th edition of the Arunachal Festival will kick off at TNZ Cinemas in Itanagar. The much-awaited festival will open with the premiere of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film's "Zero Se Restart".

Made under the direction of Jaskunwar Kohli, "Zero Se Restart" is a heartwarming documentary about the lengths filmmakers went to in order to make the critically acclaimed drama "12th Fail".

Stressing the importance of a film like "Zero Se Restart", Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed, "It was crucial for us to make Zero Se Restart because it is my lifelong goal to encourage aspiring filmmakers to chase their passion with honesty and unwavering determination. Zero Se Restart is a reflection of how the real journey often starts from places of uncertainty, setbacks, and raw ambition. This film is not just a narrative, it's a story of the people who never gave up, despite everyone telling them to quit."

Talking about the screening of "Zero Se Restart" at the Arunachal Film Festival, director Jaskunwar Kohli shared, "I'm thrilled that 'Zero Se Restart' is being showcased at the Arunachal Film Festival. This film is a celebration of resilience and the passion that drives filmmaking. It's an honor to share our journey with a wider audience, and I look forward to taking the film to even more viewers across different regions."

Released in cinema halls on 27th October 2023, "12th Fail" received a lot of critical and commercial success.

For the unversed, the project is a cinematic adaptation of the 2019 non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie stars Vikrant Massey as Manoj Kumar Sharma, along with Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in ancillary roles.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films, the drama saw music composed by

Shantanu Moitra.