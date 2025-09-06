AIMIM To Support INDIA Bloc Nominee Sudershan Reddy In Vice-Prez Election
Owaisi said that he received a request from the office of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to extend support to the retired Supreme Court judge, pitted against incumbent Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan (NDA nominee) for the post of Vice President.
Taking to X, the Hyderabad MP wrote: "@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist. I also spoke to Justice Reddy and expressed our best wishes to him."
Former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy was on August 19 declared as the united Opposition parties' candidate for the Vice-Presidential election -- an exercise described by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as an“ideological battle”.
Introducing Reddy as a“pro-poor and champion of economic and social cause”, Kharge had said that he represents the values which reflect our freedom struggle and on which our Constitution and democracy are based.
“Today, these values are under assault, and this is the reason that the Opposition decided to contest this ideological battle unitedly,” he said.
Reddy, who has practised law in Andhra Pradesh and served as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, was appointed as a Supreme Court judge in January 2007. He retired in July 2011.
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan's name was Vice President candidate was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda on August 12.
The Vice Presidential election was necessitated by the mid-term resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who vacated the post citing medical reasons.
The Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. With a clear numerical advantage in Parliament, the NDA holds sufficient strength to ensure the victory of its chosen candidate.
The Vice President also serves as the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the post politically significant.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment