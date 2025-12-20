Bitcoin Or Gold: The Ultimate Battle For Survival

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

Bitcoin 's recent price action against gold signals a pivotal moment as it revisits key support levels, potentially marking the end of a three-year bullish trend. Technical analyses suggest significant implications for traders and investors tracking BTC 's relative strength against the precious metal, with some experts indicating that the pair may be nearing a long-term bottom and a possible reversal.



Bitcoin drops to valuation levels equivalent to around 20 ounces of gold for the first time since early 2024.

Technical indicators highlight a support retest that may define the next bullish or bearish phase.

Analysts believe the three-year uptrend of Bitcoin relative to gold could be ending, signaling a change in market dynamics. Market sentiment shifts as support levels weaken, prompting predictions of potential consolidation or breakdown.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned:

Crypto → $BTC, $XAU

Sentiment: Bearish / Cautiously optimistic

Price impact: Negative - Bitcoin's price against gold appears to be breaking critical support, raising concerns over further downside.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Monitor support levels closely; consider cautious shorts if support breaks definitively.

Market context: The trajectory reflects ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and shifting monetary policy impacts on commodity and digital asset markets.

Market Analysis: Bitcoin vs. Gold at a Crossroads

Recent market data indicates Bitcoin has depreciated relative to gold, falling to around 20 ounces per Bitcoin - a level not seen since early 2024. This decline has sparked debate among traders and analysts, with some interpreting it as a crucial support test that could determine whether Bitcoin resumes its previous bullish trend or enters a new bear phase.

Prominent crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe highlighted that this level aligns historically with the bottoming process for Bitcoin when measured against gold. He pointed out that during past bear cycles, the pair's relative strength index (RSI) dipped below 30, signaling oversold conditions and a potential long-term bottom.

Van de Poppe further noted that recent daily RSI readings exhibit bullish divergence despite the overall downward price trend, which could suggest a short-term rebound. However, the weekly RSI remains near 29.5, the lowest point in nearly three years, reinforcing fears of a deeper correction.

Industry commentators emphasize that the pivotal support at 20 ounces has historically coincided with the start of bear markets for Bitcoin against gold. A recent post on social media warned that if this support is lost, it could trigger a consolidation phase or accelerate the decline within the coming weeks.

Market participants are closely watching whether Bitcoin can hold this critical level or if a breakdown will confirm a shift in trend. As one trader noted, the break of this support historically aligns with the onset of a prolonged bear market, signaling cautiousness among investors during this volatile period.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.