Lead Talent Supports Award-Winning Independent Film Now Streaming On New Youtube Indie Film Channel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Ride alternate Poster Art

Award Winning Independent Line Up

The Ride features stars D. B. Sweeney, Dean Cain, Paul Sorvino.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spotlight Feature Films is set to unveil a new YouTube showcasing its latest film, The Ride (2022), which will be available for free preview beginning Friday, January 31st, 2025. This aims to support independent filmmakers from the Spotlight International Film Festival as well as other prominent festivals such as Cannes and Sundance. Every Friday at 6:00 pm PST, viewers can access free films, reflecting the commitment to sharing impactful stories globally. In February, over 200 films will be introduced, accompanied by the option for monthly ad-free memberships for those wishing to directly support indie filmmakers via YouTube's super thanks feature, with 80% of the proceeds going to the creators.The Ride (2022), story by award-winning writer Joe Costa, stars D. B. Sweeney, Dean Cain, and the late Paul Sorvino, narrating the journey of Angela following a hit-and-run accident. For further information on releases and distribution, please visit their website. Advance ad-free viewing can be secured through a membership priced at just 99 cents a month.Contact: Sara AceroSpotlight International Film FestivalEmail us here:...

