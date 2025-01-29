Kuwait Amir Congratulates Belarus On Re-Election
Date
1/29/2025 5:05:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, congratulating him on re-election.
His Highness the Amir wished the president good health, his country and people further progress and prosperity. (end)
aa
MENAFN29012025000071011013ID1109142659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.