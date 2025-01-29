Kuwait Amir Congratulates Belarus On Re-Election

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Wednesday a cable to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, congratulating him on re-election. His Highness the Amir wished the president good health, his country and people further progress and prosperity. (end) aa

