Qatar To Compete In Asian Winter Games In China

1/29/2025 4:28:48 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar will compete at the 9th Asian Winter Games, scheduled from February 7 to 14 in Harbin, China. The event will feature 1,275 athletes from 34 National Olympic Committees across Asia, battling in six sports across 11 disciplines.

The curling team will launch Qatar's campaign on February 4, three days before the official opening ceremony.

The Olympic Council of Asia first organized the Asian Winter Games in 1986, with Japan's Sapporo hosting the previous edition in 2017.

Qatar's 15-member delegation includes:

Curling: Abdulrahman Qassim Al Yafei, Ahmed Saad Al Fahad, Nasser Abdulrahman Al Yafei, Mubarak Salem Al Marri, Mohammed Hassan Al Nuaimi, Naif Badr Al

Rumaihi, Al Dana Ahmed Al Fahad, Sarah Hamoud Al Qait, Fatima Ahmed Al Fahad, Hasina Hassan Al Fahad, Mubaraka Salem Al Abdullah, and Amna Hamoud Al Qait

Short Track Speed Skating: Mohammed Masoud Al Abdullah

Snow Skiing: Mohammed Khaled Al Kuwari

Snow Mountain Skiing: Khalifa Ahmed Al Majramd.

