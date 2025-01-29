Azerbaijan Chess Championship To Gather Twenty Six Chess Players

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Chess Federation is getting ready to host Chess Championship among men and women from January 31 to February 15, Azernews reports.

The men's competition will be held according to the Olympic system with the participation of 26 chess players.

The women's is expected to involve 16 chess players. The chess players will play each other twice with white and black pieces. In the event of a draw after two games, the winner will be determined in a tie-break.

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijani chess, all active chess players of the country will enter the fight for the champion title.

All members of the national team, chess players occupying high positions in the FIDE rating, as well as those who showed the best results in the First League will compete for the championship.

In total, 19 national champions, five European champions, the winner of the World Cup and winners of international tournaments will compete for the victory.

Three-time European champions Shahriyar Mammadyarov (world rapid champion), Teymur Radjabov (World Cup winner), Rauf Mammadov, the last champion of the country Aydin Suleymanli, including Vasif Durarbayli, participant of the Candidates Tournament Nijat Abasov, continental champion Eltaj Safarli, Magomed Muradli and others will take part in the Azerbaijan Chess Championship.

European champion Ulviya Fataliyeva, members of the national team- continental championship prize winners Gunay Mammadzade, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, as well as the current champion Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan and Zeynab Mammadyarov will compete in the women's championship.

The total prize fund of the men's chess championship is 90,000 manats, and 30,000 manats for women.

The winner of the men's championship will receive 20,000 manats, and the winner of the women's championship will receive 10,000 manats.

Chess for centuries has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions.

The country could preserve these traditions as chess remains to be a crucially popular sport for now.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, held in Baku, is indeed an excellent example of great attention paid to the development of chess games in the country.

The large-scale event attracted a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's event, making the Baku Chess Olympiad a significant event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating matches.

Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic finesse of elite chess players.

Approximately 206 competitors participated in the open section, along with 103 players in the women's competition.

The national chess players have always been taking high places at top-ranked tournaments.