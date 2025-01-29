UN Sec. Gen. Urges Israeli Occupation To Retract UNRWA Banning Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to Israeli to retract law banning UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Guterres made these remarks in a letter addressed to the occupation's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

He asserted that the works of are irreplaceable and that no other organization has the capacity or mandate to do its work, saying that the ban will severely undermine providing proper aid to Palestinian lands.

The Secretary General pointed to UNGA resolution on UNRWA affirming that it is the sole organization capable of providing required services and added that this remains in place even after the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages.

Israeli occupation's government mandated the cease all operations and evacuation of UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem. (end)

