MDSI Partners With Integrity ISR, LSAS Tec, And NAL Research For Multi-Domain Situational Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AALBORG, DENMARK, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MDSI (EU & US) announced today collaboration partnerships with Integrity ISR, LSAS Tec, and NAL Research to pursue concept exploration and advanced development in multi-domain situational awareness. The partnership is initially focused on expanding Quantum Eye, MDSI EU's multi-domain situational awareness platform, which is now providing critical ISR services for Greenland.The new high-performance team consisting of MDSI, Integrity ISR, LSAS Tec, and NAL Research will bringa best of industry approach to enhancing Quantum Eye's operational capability through the addition ofa Digitally-Integrated-Operations Development Environment (DIODE) and a DIODE LAB. These newsystems engineering core will enable participants to explore options for multi-domain awareness usingthe latest in modeling, simulation, analysis, and experimentation combined with rapid prototyping.DIODE and DIODE LAB will blend the four critical elements of multi-domain awareness: teambuilding,mission calculus, digital mission engineering, and prototyping. Quantum Eye's expert staP will assistparticipants in applying state-of-the-art modeling and simulation tools to develop prototypes andexperiments. The prototypes and experiments will then be evaluated at Quantum Eye or the participantshome location using DIODE LAB deployable mission centers."We are delighted to take our systems integrator experience from the IRSA Development Group (IDG)and ArcticX into this this exciting new venture," said Christian Steinø, Chief Executive OPicer of MDSI."In addition, collaborating with our new partners will enable the Quantum Eye clients to rapidly exploremany alternatives to meet their multi-domain awareness needs with significantly less cost and risk."“The opportunity to provide authoritative data and training in a fully integrated environment is at the coreof Integrity ISR capabilities,” said Danielle Storan, Chief Executive OPicer of Integrity ISR.“We areconfident that Quantum Eye will be the commercial benchmark for multi-domain awareness,particularly in the Arctic, North Atlantic & Pacific, and Baltic Sea regions.”“Connecting multiple users through resilient communications and navigation in contestedenvironments is the focus of NAL Research,” said Robert Bills, Chief Executive OPicer of NAL Research.“Our contribution to Quantum Eye will be connectivity through the Iridium network, and other space-based, aerial, and terrestrial systems, using an aQordable and accessible commercial architecture andproven edge systems.”LSAS Tec, Chief Executive OPicer, Matthew Halferty, shared that“LSAS Tec has been instrumental inestablishing capabilities like Quantum Eye in other locations with positive operational results. We lookforward to supporting the entire team with proven architectures, advanced tools, and a network ofproviders that are truly world class.”About Integrity ISRIntegrity ISR oPers a wide range of services for C4ISR, Space, and Cyber strategy, training, andoperations that enable personnel to operate in any domain under any conditions, from permissive tohighly contested/denied environments. Integrity ISR launched ISR University in May 2019 torevolutionize ISR, Space, and Cyber training, teaching student-centric courses to U.S. personnel,coalition partners, and the commercial space and defense industries. In 2021, ISR University'spartnered with the US Space Force Associate to launch the Global Space University space training andcertification program--allowing them to bring space training to SFA members around the globe! IntegrityISR is a Small Business Administration-certified Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned SmallBusiness.About LSAS TecAt LSAS Tec, we oPer solutions that revolutionize the accessibility and ePiciency of space technologyacross the globe. Through our cloud-based platforms and intuitive interfaces, we simplify yourapproach, making space software and data more accessible to all. Committed to democratizingaccess, we provide comprehensive training and support, ensuring users from startups to universitiescan harness our software's power. With a focus on improving ePiciency throughout the space missionlifecycle, from operations to design and analysis, we streamline workflows, eliminate silos, andaccelerate adoption through dynamic training and certification programs. At LSAS Tec, we're dedicatedto expanding global access and transforming the landscape of space technology.About NAL ResearchNAL Research leads the industry in delivering innovative, global connectivity solutions that are trustedby government and enterprise customers worldwide. A pioneer in satellite communications, IoT, andGPS-independent assured positioning, navigation and timing products and services, NAL enablescustomers to reliably communicate, track, and manage assets from any location in the world. NALResearch is an Iridium service partner and value-added manufacturer.About MDSIMDSI is an emerging leader in defense and security industry. Specializing in advanced systemintegration, MDSI develops mission-critical technologies such as state-of-the-art mission computers,low-cost additive-manufactured edge devices, and AI-driven big data analysis services.For media inquiries, please contact:

Rhonda Sheya

SFA

+1 720-345-4969

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.