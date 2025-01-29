Cider Market Projected To Reach $29.4 Billion By 2033, Expanding At 5.1% CAGR From 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cider size is expected to be worth around USD 29.4 billion by 2033, from USD 17.9 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%

- Tajammul PangarkarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Report Overview"Cider " is an alcoholic beverage made from the fermented juice of apples. It is popular in various parts of the world and comes in several styles, ranging from sweet to dry. Cider can be still or carbonated and is known for its variety of flavors, influenced by the type of apples used and the fermentation process.The cider market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of cider. This market has witnessed growth due to the increasing popularity of cider among consumers who are looking for gluten-free or lower-alcohol alternatives to beer. The market is also diversified by introducing various flavors and the rise of craft cider producers, which appeal to a broad demographic seeking premium and artisanal beverages.The cider market's expansion is driven by a growing consumer preference for innovative and unique beverage flavors. As millennials and Gen Z consumers become more experimental with their drinking choices, cider makers are innovating with various apple types and mixed fruit ciders, further stimulating market growth.Demand for cider is bolstered by its positioning as a naturally gluten-free option, making it attractive to health-conscious consumers and those with dietary restrictions. Moreover, the global trend towards premiumization in alcoholic beverages has seen consumers willing to pay more for artisanal and craft ciders, perceived as higher-quality products.The cider market presents significant opportunities to expand into emerging markets where cider consumption is not traditionally widespread. There is also potential for growth in the non-alcoholic cider segment, catering to the increasing number of consumers seeking alcohol-free beverage options for health or lifestyle reasons.Key drivers for the cider market include the increasing availability of diverse cider offerings through expanded distribution channels. The rise of online retail and direct-to-consumer sales models has made it easier for smaller cideries to reach a global audience. Social media and digital marketing strategies have also played crucial roles in promoting cider as a trendy and desirable drink among younger demographics.Request a free sample PDF report for valuable insights: request-sample/Objectives of Report:- Studying the size of the Cider market based on the value and volume.- Directly estimate the market shares and other important factors of the Cider industry.- Analyzing the key dynamics of the Cider business.- Discovering the important trends of the Cider industry on the basis of revenue, production, and sales.- Focus on the business value, product manufacturing, growth operator, and forecast trend.- Studying the performance and growth of different regions and countries in the Cider industry.- Evaluate the market size and share of all segments, and regions of the industry.Furthermore, the report includes the Cider market segment types. The product type and the operation parts are considerably explained with the help of time-wise numerical and growth rates. The data is represented in tabular and pictorial formats thus enabling a clear understanding of the business layout. Regional analysis includes data for regions such asRegion of the Cider market:➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)👉 Buy Now to access the full report:Cider Market classification:Маrkеt ЅеgmеntѕBy Product Type. Sparkling. Still. Apple wine. Other Product TypesBy Source. Apple. Fruit flavored. Perry. Other vegan sourcesBy Distribution Channel. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets. Departmental Stores. Convenience Stores. Online Stores. OthersBy Companies:Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ. SABMiller Plc. Heineken N.V.. Halewood Wines & Spirits. Distell Group Limited. C&C Group Plc. Carlsberg A/S Plc. Aston Manor Brewery. Diageo plc. Thatchers Cider. Kopparberg's Brewery. Other Key PlayersHow the Cider Market Report will prove useful:1. The data provided will help to analyze the future prospects of the Cider business.2. Segment analysis will help in identifying the untapped opportunities of the Cider industry.3. It will help in relating the current trends that are ruling the request and how technological advancements will prove useful for further developments.Strategic Initiatives- Product Portfolio Expansion: Companies are investing in R&D to develop advanced formulations that meet regulatory and consumer demands.- Geographic Expansion: Focus on high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East to capitalize on industrialization trends.- Sustainability Initiatives: Efforts to align with global sustainability goals and minimize environmentalView More Trending Reports:- Kombucha Market:- Draught Beer Market:- Dehydrated Garlic Market:- Fish Protein Concentrate Market:- Oryzenin Market:- Fruit Picker Market:- Omega 3 Ingredients Market:- Sorghum Seed Market:- Vegan Egg Market:- Soybean Meal Market:

Lawrence John

Prudour

+91 91308 55334

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.