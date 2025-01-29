(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Troilus Corp. : Announced that it has awarded BBA Inc. the contract for basic and detailed engineering work for the copper and Troilus Project, located in north-central Quebec, Canada. This milestone marks a key advancement on the path to construction. BBA is a leading Canadian engineering consulting firm with over 40 years of experience delivering innovative and sustainable solutions across the and natural resources sectors. The firm has played a significant role in the development of some of Canada's most successful and largest gold operations, including the Canadian Malartic Mine and Detour Lake. Additionally, the firm has a longstanding connection to the Troilus site, having contributed to the optimization of the flotation circuit used during its operation under Inmet Mining Corp. With extensive experience in project execution within Quebec and internationally, BBA is uniquely positioned to deliver top-tier engineering for the Troilus Project. Troilus Gold Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.33.



Full Press Release: