Azza Magazine: The First Step In The Sudanese Children's Literature Platform Project

(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Resala Abdelrahim



Port Sudan, Sudanow – Following the outbreak of war in Sudan, April 15, 2023, were closed and Sudanese families forced to flee, leaving behind their books, notebooks and almost every dear belonging. Many relocated to villages or other countries of different cultures from their own. In light of these challenges, there was an urgent need for an educational and entertainment that could connect Sudanese children to their heritage. Thus, "Azza Magazine" has emerged as the ideal solution to keep alive Sudanese culture and customs and connect children with their homeland and its people.

The Azza Magazine project was initiated by Mr. Alrazy Mohammed and a group of specialists and child-focused professionals-writers, illustrators, psychologists, and social workers-who came together to discuss the psychological and social impact of the current developments on Sudanese children. They noted the absence of entertaining and literary content for Sudanese children, coupled with the challenges posed by technology and social media, which have exacerbated the situation.

Hana Habib one of the contributing writers in the magazine told Sudanow that following extensive surveys and meetings, they decided to create a platform to bridge this gap! Azza Magazine became the first step in a larger project that includes animated content, children's songs, an interactive club, children's programs and channels, and a series dedicated to Sudanese children's literature.

“The aim is to enhance children's identity and foster their sense of belonging to the nation." She said.

She explained that the primary goal of the Magazine has been to raise national awareness, strengthen the identity of Sudanese children both inside and outside the country, foster a love for reading and knowledge, and promote culture and education. The magazine, she added, also seeks to bring balance to children's lives and support their psychological well-being.

The magazine's team comprises experts and professionals in various fields: Editor-in-Chief: Shurhabil Ahmed, Managing Editor: Alrazy Mohammed, Writer and Content Creator: Hana Habib, Psychologist and Editorial Advisor: Mohammed Al-Amin Content Developer and Language, Specialist: Mohammed Sinto. The magazine's illustrations were brought by Ala'a Al-Maqbool, Wijdan Suleiman, Samael, Amjad Bashir, and Rami Elias.

Hana stated that the groups has faced numerous challenges brought by the current circumstances, including working remotely, as Azza team members are located in different countries.“This is both a challenge and an advantage. We also need funding to ensure the continuity, sustainability, and development of the magazine, including a printed version."

The initiators argued that one of the major challenges was finding effective ways to reach children in various regions, especially remote or conflict-affected areas. Competing with global standards was another hurdle, as children today are exposed to world-class content through social media. Therefore, the magazine needed to meet these high standards to appeal to children and achieve its goals.

The enthusiasm with which the first issue was received exceeded all expectations. Numerous platforms, newspapers, podcasts, and influencers commended the magazine's content and illustrations. The platform of the government official spokesperson highlighted.

The children-the magazine's target audience-were highly enthusiastic, sending many emails expressing their excitement for future issues. A large number also joined the "Azza Friends Club," the magazine's interactive platform.

- Azza Magazine Content includes: Adventures with Azza: A journey through Sudan's history and beautiful eras.

- Wad Amdurman: A Sudanese superhero set to appear in the next issue.

- Sak Sak: A sports enthusiast engaging in fun stories and adventures.

- Jakooma: A character addressing negative behaviors in a light and simple manner.

- Other sections include: Our Traditional Games: Showcasing Sudanese games

- Stories and Fables: Featuring short tales and fables.

- Sudanese Icons: Highlighting inspiring and significant personalities in Sudan's history.

- From Our Homeland: Exploring important regions and cities in Sudan.

- Azza's Friends: Featuring pictures and activities of the magazine's readers.

- Discover and Learn Think and Answer, and Our Heritage.

Azza Magazine has proven to be a pioneering initiative in Sudanese children literature and cultural education, stepping in as a beacon of hope amidst challenging times. With its commitment to fostering national identity, enhancing psychological well-being, and promoting cultural awareness, the magazine has laid a strong foundation for future projects aimed at preserving Sudan's rich heritage.

It has faced huge logistical and financial challenges but the dedication of the Azza team and the enthusiastic response from children and communities alike, which highlight the importance of this platform, kept it going.

Azza Magazine represents not just a creative venture but a vital step toward reconnecting Sudanese children to their roots and to finding pride in their national identity.

Hana Habib