Swiss Toy Market Remained Buoyant In 2024
The Swiss toy market recorded a 1.2% year-on-year rise in sales to CHF521 million ($575 million) last year, according to a study by GfK Switzerland published on Tuesday.
“The growth drivers were construction sets, with an increase of 14.9%. Stuffed animals were very popular, with an increase of 8.6%”, the Swiss Toy Association said in a press release.
Dolls, on the other hand, saw the biggest drop, down 10.8%. Toys with electronic components and children's toys were down by 6.5% and 6.4% respectively.
“Despite the flood of very low-priced goods from Chinese platforms, families in Switzerland continue to invest in high-quality, traditional toys [...] that meet the highest safety standards,” the Swiss Toy Association said.
Online sales accounted for 30% of the total.
