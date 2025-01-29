Swiss Toy Market Remained Buoyant In 2024

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss toy recorded a 1.2% year-on-year rise in sales to CHF521 million ($575 million) last year, according to a study by GfK Switzerland published on Tuesday.

January 28, 2025

“The growth drivers were sets, with an increase of 14.9%. Stuffed animals were very popular, with an increase of 8.6%”, the Swiss Toy Association said in a press release.

Dolls, on the other hand, saw the biggest drop, down 10.8%. Toys with electronic components and children's toys were down by 6.5% and 6.4% respectively.

“Despite the flood of very low-priced goods from Chinese platforms, families in Switzerland continue to invest in high-quality, traditional toys [...] that meet the highest safety standards,” the Swiss Toy Association said.

Online sales accounted for 30% of the total.

