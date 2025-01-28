Mahakumbh Stampede: Akharas Cancel 'Amrit Snan' On Mauni Amavasya, Say 'Not Easy To Handle Crores Of People...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Following the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh, the Akharas have called off their traditional 'Amrit Snan' for Mauni Amavasya today i.e. January 29.

As per tradition of the Kumbh Mela , Akharas from the three sects – Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen – take the sacred dip in a designated order, accompanied by a grand and impressive procession leading to the Sangam Ghat . The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh and is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

While speaking to news agency ANI, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri said,“We are saddened by the incident that took place. There were thousands of devotees with us... In the public interest, we decided that the Akharas will not participate in the Snan today...”

He appealed "the people to come on Vasant Panchmi for a Snan, instead of today... Also, the incident happened because devotees wanted to reach Sangam Ghat, instead, they should take a dip wherever they see the Holy Ganga... It is not the fault of the administration, it is not easy to handle crores of people... We should cooperate with the authorities..."

On the stampede-like situation in the Mahakumbh area, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said,“This is a sad incident. Whatever happened was not right. Akhara Parishad has decided to cancel their Amrit Snan keeping in mind the public interest... The no. of gathered devotees is more than anticipated... I appeal to the people that the entire Mela Kshetra is Kumbh, hence they may take a bath at any ghat and not just the Triveni Ghat...”