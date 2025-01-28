Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet reviewed recommendations of the economic ministerial committee, with of Electricity, Water and Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri briefing the council with the ministry's procedures regarding the 'white certificate', concerning the country's transformation in energy consumption.

DAMASCUS -- The 14th Kuwaiti relief aid plane arrived at Damascus International Airport carrying 40 tons of food and shelter supplies, organized by Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works, as part of the humanitarian campaign "Kuwait is by Your Side."

RIYADH -- The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF), formerly known as the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), was rebranded as the Arab Energy Organization in the presence of Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi.

WASHINGTON -- Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini cautioned against the disastrous consequences of the Israeli legislation decision to prohibit the Agency from operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti handball team achieved the 27th position in the 29th World Cup after defeating its Japanese counterpart 37-32, through a competition to determine the positions remaining teams, the so-called (President's Cup) of handball federations.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Super Cup was swiftly achieved by Kuwait SC for the eighth time following a match, which led to 1-1 draw with Al-Qadesia SC, and penalties were decided the factor with a 7-6 win. (end) mb