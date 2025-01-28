Citizen Storage Management Expands Footprint In Michigan With New Property In St. Helen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Citizen Storage St Helen Michigan Climate Controlled

Citizen Storage Expands in Michigan with New St. Helen Facility, Offering Advanced Technology, Professional Management, and Exceptional Service

- Our innovative management ensures top-tier service for St. Helen tenants, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Citizen Storage Management LLC proudly announces its latest expansion in Michigan with the addition of a new property under its management. Secure Storage, located at 6045 E West Branch Rd, St. Helen, MI, has been entrusted to Citizen Storage for 3rd party management. The facility, encompassing approximately 60,000 net rentable square feet, will be rebranded as Citizen Storage as part of the transition to professional management.The property offers a variety of amenities designed for modern storage needs, including climate-controlled units, drive-up access, RV and boat storage, a self-service kiosk for 24/7 rentals and payments, app-based gate access, and advanced video recording systems. These features reflect Citizen Storage Management's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional tenant convenience.“This new partnership marks an exciting chapter for Citizen Storage as we expand our presence in Michigan. At Citizen Storage, we're dedicated to delivering a seamless and innovative storage experience for tenants while maximizing the value of each property we manage. By rebranding and introducing advanced technology, professional staffing, and proven revenue strategies, we're confident this facility will not only meet but exceed the expectations of the St. Helen community and the property owner,” said Peter Spickenagel, President & CEO of Citizen Storage Management LLC.The St. Helen location is the second property Citizen Storage Management now manages for property owner James Rostash, who expressed his enthusiasm for the continued partnership:“After seeing the results Citizen Storage Management delivered at our first property, I'm thrilled to entrust them with this location. Their expertise, innovative technology, and focus on customer service give me confidence in the future of this facility and its role in the St. Helen community.”This marks another step in Citizen Storage Management's strategic growth within Michigan. As a locally based company, they are dedicated to enhancing storage options in the region while creating jobs and offering customers a quality, customer-focused approach.With the addition of Citizen Storage Management's professional platform, tenants can look forward to a seamless rental process, enhanced security, and multiple payment options-including in-person, online, and through a self-service kiosk. The facility's new weekday office hours will further improve accessibility for customers.

