Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing Of $1.92 Million Warrant Inducement For Its Client PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB)

Univest Securities, LLC ("Univest"), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the completion of the previously announced warrant inducement with existing institutional investors for its client PMGC Holdings (formerly Elevai Labs Inc.) (the"Company" or"PMGC") (Nasdaq: ELAB), a diversified holding company, for the exercise of certain outstanding Series A warrants that the Company issued on September 24, 2024.

Pursuant to the warrant inducement agreement, the investors have agreed to exercise the outstanding warrants to purchase an aggregate of 969,386 shares of the Company's common stock at an amended exercise price of $2.00. The gross proceeds from the exercise of the warrants are expected to be approximately $1.9 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

The Company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered new warrants to purchase an aggregate of 969,386 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $2.75 per share (the“New Warrants”). The New Warrants are exercisable upon shareholder approval and will expire five years from the date of shareholder approval.

The Company has agreed to file a registration statement within thirty (30) days with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the New Warrants.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: .

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

