Markem-Imaje Launches New Bi-Jet Continuous Inkjet Printer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje , part of Dover (NYSE: DOV ) and a global provider of end-to-end solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of its new 9712 Bi-Jet continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer, designed for construction, pharmaceuticals, and food manufacturers who need to print large codes or include significant amounts of information on each product.

The 9712 printer combines the functions of two machines into one, reducing manufacturers' upfront capital costs by as much as half, lowering operational expenses, and providing high-quality coding performance. With its ability to code two times faster or print twice the amount of data, the 9712's compact print capacity and Bi-Jet printhead properties improve production line performance while allowing manufacturers to utilize optimal font sizes.

Capital is also freed up for other business priorities since many manufacturers will need only one printer versus the standard two CIJ printers. Additionally, maintenance requirements are fewer with less equipment to service.

The 9712 also comes with many additional benefits associated with other Markem-Imaje CIJ printers:



Market-leading service intervals between major preventive maintenance and Intelli'Swap® technology, which supports the ability to synchronize part replacements and swap individual items, further minimizing line shutdowns and maintenance-related costs versus most competing CIJ printers.

Intelli'InksTM system for error-proof performance and lower consumption and Volatile Organic Compounds emissions, along with Jet Speed Control to automatically adjust CIJ printer ink and other printer variables to help ensure drop placement, quality and code consistency. Easy, customizable integration into Industry 4.0 systems and access to an intelligent self-support solution to further cut downtime and achieve overall equipment effectiveness objectives.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

