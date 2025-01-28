First Reliance Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Net income increased 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating earnings, which excludes securities losses, net of tax, gain/(loss) on disposal/write down fixed assets and right of use assets, net of tax, and expenses related to branch sale, net of tax, were $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
For calendar year 2024, net income increased $1.3 million to $5.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to 2023 which was $4.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, an increase of $0.15 per diluted share, or 26.8%. Operating net income increased $1.0 million, or 17.2% to $6.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to 2023 which was $5.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, an increase of $0.11 per diluted share, or 15.5%.
Book value per share increased $0.91, or 10.4%, from $8.77 per share at December 31, 2023, to $9.68 per share at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased $0.91, or 10.5%, from $8.68 per share at December 31, 2023, to $9.59 per share at December 31, 2024.
Net interest income for the quarter was $8.4 million, which represents an increase of $1.1 million, or 15.6%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. On a linked quarter basis, the increase was $300,000, or 3.7%.
Net interest margin increased during the quarter to 3.38% at December 31, 2024, compared to 3.27% at September 30, 2024, and increased 22 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.
Total loans held for investment increased $14.5 million, or 7.9% annualized, to $753.7 million at December 31, 2024, from $739.2 million at September 30, 2024.
Total deposits decreased $0.5 million, or 0.2% annualized, to $951.4 million at December 31, 2024, from $951.9 million at September 30, 2024.
Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets totaling $1.2 million, or 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2024, compared to $924 thousand, or 0.09% of total assets at September 30, 2024.
Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am pleased that we were able to grow our operating EPS by over 17% for the year while also increasing our tangible book value per share by 10.5%. We expanded NIM another 11 bps this quarter and go into 2025 with a strong loan pipeline. Credit quality remained steady with low net charge offs and low nonperforming assets. Managing expenses will be one of our top priorities to compliment what we think will be increased revenue in 2025 vs. 2024. Our markets are some of the best in the United States and we remain focused on growing our client base by providing exceptional service and solutions to meet their banking needs."
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
Earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 918
|
$ 1,825
|
$ 1,942
|
$ 1,238
|
$ 776
|
|
$ 5,923
|
|
$ 4,603
|
|
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)
|
1,698
|
1,950
|
1,942
|
1,223
|
1,424
|
|
6,813
|
|
5,812
|
|
Earnings per common share, diluted
|
0.11
|
0.22
|
0.24
|
0.15
|
0.10
|
|
0.71
|
|
0.56
|
|
Operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)
|
0.21
|
0.24
|
0.24
|
0.15
|
0.17
|
|
0.82
|
|
0.71
|
|
Total revenue(1)
|
9,809
|
9,855
|
10,226
|
9,690
|
8,285
|
|
39,580
|
|
35,892
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.38 %
|
3.27 %
|
3.20 %
|
3.11 %
|
3.16 %
|
|
3.25 %
|
|
3.19 %
|
|
Return on average assets(2)
|
0.35 %
|
0.69 %
|
0.75 %
|
0.49 %
|
0.32 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
0.47 %
|
|
Return on average equity(2)
|
4.66 %
|
9.60 %
|
10.69 %
|
7.01 %
|
4.70 %
|
|
7.97 %
|
|
7.00 %
|
|
Efficiency ratio(3)
|
86.42 %
|
76.90 %
|
75.21 %
|
81.04 %
|
89.83 %
|
|
79.84 %
|
|
82.78 %
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Balance Sheet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,067,104
|
$ 1,071,480
|
$ 1,058,395
|
$ 1,027,616
|
$ 974,157
|
Total loans receivable
|
753,738
|
739,219
|
739,433
|
725,234
|
705,672
|
Total deposits
|
951,411
|
951,948
|
899,799
|
881,309
|
858,597
|
Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits
|
38.64 %
|
38.82 %
|
39.18 %
|
39.86 %
|
41.31 %
|
Loans to deposits
|
79.22 %
|
77.65 %
|
82.18 %
|
82.29 %
|
82.19 %
|
Bank Capital Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.48 %
|
13.56 %
|
13.34 %
|
13.46 %
|
13.86 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.43 %
|
12.51 %
|
12.28 %
|
12.37 %
|
12.75 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.96 %
|
9.87 %
|
10.01 %
|
10.16 %
|
10.32 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
12.43 %
|
12.51 %
|
12.28 %
|
12.37 %
|
12.75 %
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
total assets
|
0.11 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.03 %
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
total loans receivable
|
1.12 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.15 %
|
1.17 %
|
1.19 %
|
Annualized quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans receivable
|
0.00 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.00 %
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Dec 30
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$ 11,053
|
$ 10,930
|
$ 10,746
|
$ 10,085
|
$ 9,678
|
$ 42,814
|
$ 36,171
|
Investment securities
|
2,015
|
1,969
|
1,875
|
1,972
|
1,832
|
7,831
|
6,142
|
Other interest income
|
512
|
623
|
419
|
291
|
396
|
1,845
|
2,076
|
Total interest income
|
13,580
|
13,522
|
13,040
|
12,348
|
11,906
|
52,490
|
44,389
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
4,613
|
4,833
|
4,652
|
4,332
|
4,076
|
18,430
|
12,546
|
Other interest expense
|
564
|
585
|
722
|
808
|
558
|
2,679
|
2,870
|
Total interest expense
|
5,177
|
5,418
|
5,374
|
5,140
|
4,634
|
21,109
|
15,416
|
Net interest income
|
8,403
|
8,104
|
7,666
|
7,208
|
7,272
|
31,381
|
28,973
|
Provision for credit losses
|
141
|
(83)
|
55
|
207
|
(118)
|
320
|
369
|
Net interest income after provision for loan
losses
|
8,262
|
8,187
|
7,611
|
7,001
|
7,390
|
31,061
|
28,604
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage banking income
|
1,207
|
805
|
1,416
|
1,375
|
694
|
4,803
|
3,821
|
Service fees on deposit accounts
|
327
|
327
|
307
|
336
|
336
|
1,297
|
1,374
|
Debit card and other service charges,
commissions, and fees
|
550
|
528
|
568
|
519
|
544
|
2,165
|
2,160
|
Income from bank owned life insurance
|
108
|
105
|
103
|
102
|
99
|
418
|
529
|
Loss on sale of securities, net
|
(146)
|
(162)
|
-
|
-
|
(802)
|
(308)
|
(1,526)
|
Gain (loss) on disposal / write down of fixed assets
|
(838)
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
-
|
(818)
|
-
|
Other income
|
198
|
148
|
166
|
130
|
143
|
642
|
561
|
Total noninterest income
|
1,406
|
1,751
|
2,560
|
2,482
|
1,014
|
8,199
|
6,919
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
5,028
|
4,682
|
4,693
|
4,878
|
4,558
|
19,281
|
18,274
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
890
|
848
|
837
|
841
|
798
|
3,416
|
3,429
|
Data processing, technology, and communications
|
1,184
|
994
|
1,119
|
1,039
|
985
|
4,336
|
3,614
|
Professional fees
|
268
|
265
|
96
|
110
|
56
|
739
|
420
|
Marketing
|
103
|
66
|
102
|
160
|
104
|
431
|
687
|
Other
|
1,003
|
723
|
844
|
826
|
942
|
3,396
|
3,286
|
Total noninterest expense
|
8,476
|
7,578
|
7,691
|
7,854
|
7,443
|
31,599
|
29,710
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
1,192
|
2,360
|
2,480
|
1,629
|
961
|
7,661
|
5,813
|
Income tax expense
|
273
|
535
|
538
|
391
|
185
|
1,737
|
1,210
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 919
|
$ 1,825
|
$ 1,942
|
$ 1,238
|
$ 776
|
$ 5,924
|
$ 4,603
|
Add back loss (gain) on fixed assets, net of tax
|
646
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
631
|
|
Add back expenses related to branch sale, net of tax
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Add back securities losses, net of tax
|
113
|
125
|
-
|
-
|
648
|
238
|
1,208
|
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,699
|
$ 1,950
|
$ 1,942
|
$ 1,223
|
$ 1,424
|
$ 6,814
|
$ 5,811
|
Weighted average common shares - basic
|
7,851
|
7,847
|
7,851
|
7,837
|
7,826
|
7,847
|
7,823
|
Weighted average common shares - diluted
|
8,274
|
8,221
|
8,260
|
8,217
|
8,164
|
8,294
|
8,164
|
Basic net income per common share *
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 0.59
|
Diluted net income per common share *
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.15
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 0.56
|
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP) *
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.87
|
$ 0.74
|
Operating earnings per diluted common share (Non-GAAP) *
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.15
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.82
|
$ 0.71
|
* note that the sum of the quarters may not equal the YTD result due to rounding of earnings per share each quarter, given the weighted
|
average shares outstanding basic and diluted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. On an operating basis, fourth quarter of 2024 diluted EPS was $0.21, compared to $0.17 diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2023. Both amounts include adding back the impact of securities losses, after tax, of $113 thousand and $648 thousand, respectively. The fourth quarter of 2024 also includes adding back losses related to write downs of fixed assets and right of use assets totaling $646 thousand and cost related to branch sales of $21 thousand, net of tax. Net income for the calendar year 2024, totaled $5.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the calendar year 2023. On an operating basis, diluted EPS was $0.82 per diluted common share or operating net income of $6.8 million, for 2024, compared to $0.71 per diluted common share or operating net income of $5.8 million, for 2023.
Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $1.4 million, an increase of $0.4 million from $1.0 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income which totaled $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily driven by increases in the gain on sale of mortgage loans of $212 thousand and the valuation of the mortgage servicing right asset of $203 thousand. In both the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, the company recognized securities losses, $146 thousand and $802 thousand, respectively. The fourth quarter of 2024 securities loss was $656 thousand less than the loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023. These two increases (in mortgage banking income and securities losses) were partially offset by losses recognized on right of use assets and fixed assets in the fourth quarter of 2024.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income increased by $1.3 million, driven by improved mortgage banking income of $982 thousand primarily related to more sales volume within the secondary market, and less securities losses that were $1.2 million less in 2024 compared to 2023. These increases were partially offset by a decline in bank owned life insurance income of $111 thousand and losses recognized on fixed assets and right of use (leased) asset totaling $818 thousand.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $8.5 million, an increase of $1.1 million from $7.4 million for the same period in 2023. This increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in higher compensation and benefits of $470 thousand; higher data processing and technology cost of $199 thousand and higher professional fees totaling $212 thousand.
Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $31.6 million and increased $1.9 million over the same period one year ago. This increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to compensation and benefits of $1.0 million primarily attributable to mortgage commissions and employee health benefits; an increase in data processing and technology totaling $722 thousand resulting from higher core processor cost and software expense; and higher professional fees of $319 thousand in legal and consulting. These increases were partially offset by lower marketing cost of $256 thousand.
Fixed Assets and Right of Use Assets
During the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company wrote off two leases totaling $538 thousand. One was a land lease that the company no longer intends to use which totaled $504 thousand. The other lease related to a facility that was consolidated into the main banking location in Charleston which expires in mid-2025 and totaled $34 thousand. These two written off leases will reduce annual occupancy cost by $180 thousand in 2025 and by $147 thousand in 2026, 2027 and part of 2028.
The fixed asset that was written down by $300,000 relates to a parcel of land in North Charleston that the company owns, and it was written down to fair value and remains for sale.
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - QTD
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
($ in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 44,366
|
$ 485
|
4.35 %
|
|
$ 50,030
|
$ 588
|
4.68 %
|
|
$ 30,212
|
$ 370
|
4.86 %
|
Investment securities
|
179,750
|
2,015
|
4.46 %
|
|
173,728
|
1,969
|
4.51 %
|
|
161,824
|
1,832
|
4.49 %
|
Nonmarketable equity securities
|
1,524
|
27
|
6.99 %
|
|
1,509
|
35
|
9.19 %
|
|
1,420
|
26
|
7.36 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
21,610
|
322
|
5.93 %
|
|
21,629
|
347
|
6.38 %
|
|
13,860
|
274
|
7.85 %
|
Loans
|
741,672
|
10,731
|
5.76 %
|
|
737,666
|
10,583
|
5.71 %
|
|
706,002
|
9,404
|
5.28 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
988,922
|
13,580
|
5.46 %
|
|
984,562
|
13,522
|
5.46 %
|
|
913,318
|
11,906
|
5.17 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(8,317)
|
|
|
|
(8,491)
|
|
|
|
(8,484)
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
78,137
|
|
|
|
78,402
|
|
|
|
78,914
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,058,742
|
|
|
|
$ 1,054,473
|
|
|
|
$ 983,748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW accounts
|
$ 140,981
|
$ 245
|
0.69 %
|
|
$ 138,726
|
$ 236
|
0.68 %
|
|
$ 142,290
|
$ 269
|
0.75 %
|
Savings & money market
|
405,445
|
2,910
|
2.86 %
|
|
384,155
|
2,941
|
3.05 %
|
|
334,068
|
2,331
|
2.77 %
|
Time deposits
|
160,417
|
1,458
|
3.62 %
|
|
175,921
|
1,656
|
3.74 %
|
|
165,466
|
1,476
|
3.54 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
706,843
|
4,613
|
2.60 %
|
|
698,802
|
4,833
|
2.75 %
|
|
641,824
|
4,076
|
2.52 %
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
16,332
|
202
|
4.93 %
|
|
15,979
|
226
|
5.63 %
|
|
15,001
|
193
|
5.09 %
|
Subordinated debentures
|
25,750
|
362
|
5.59 %
|
|
25,743
|
359
|
5.55 %
|
|
25,719
|
365
|
5.63 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
748,925
|
5,177
|
2.75 %
|
|
740,524
|
5,418
|
2.91 %
|
|
682,544
|
4,634
|
2.69 %
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
217,863
|
|
|
|
224,121
|
|
|
|
221,275
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
13,118
|
|
|
|
13,807
|
|
|
|
13,957
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
78,836
|
|
|
|
76,021
|
|
|
|
65,972
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,058,742
|
|
|
|
$ 1,054,473
|
|
|
|
$ 983,748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
rate spread
|
|
$ 8,403
|
2.71 %
|
|
|
$ 8,104
|
2.55 %
|
|
|
$ 7,272
|
2.48 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
3.38 %
|
|
|
|
3.27 %
|
|
|
|
3.16 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
2.13 %
|
|
|
|
2.23 %
|
|
|
|
2.03 %
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $8.4 million compared to $7.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was the result of a larger increase in interest income of $1.7 million than the increase in interest expense of $0.5 million. This resulted in an improved net interest margin of 22 basis points to 3.38% from 3.16% one year ago, led by the loan portfolio yield which improved by 48 basis points. The yields on interest-bearing liabilities were only slightly higher and increased by 6 basis points, net comparing 2024 to 2023. There were no outstanding FHLB advances at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, increased to 2.13% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.03% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - YTD
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 38,357
|
$ 1,718
|
4.48 %
|
|
$ 43,739
|
$ 1,969
|
4.50 %
|
Investment securities
|
172,932
|
7,831
|
4.53 %
|
|
161,201
|
6,142
|
3.81 %
|
Nonmarketable equity securities
|
1,803
|
127
|
7.01 %
|
|
1,774
|
108
|
6.08 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
20,827
|
1,369
|
6.57 %
|
|
14,131
|
995
|
7.04 %
|
Loans
|
731,688
|
41,445
|
5.66 %
|
|
687,682
|
35,175
|
5.12 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
965,607
|
52,490
|
5.44 %
|
|
908,527
|
44,389
|
4.89 %
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(8,427)
|
|
|
|
(8,170)
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
78,987
|
|
|
|
78,277
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,036,167
|
|
|
|
$ 978,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW accounts
|
$ 140,923
|
$ 1,018
|
0.72 %
|
|
$ 142,082
|
$ 764
|
0.54 %
|
Savings & money market
|
373,626
|
11,008
|
2.95 %
|
|
318,347
|
7,731
|
2.43 %
|
Time deposits
|
172,522
|
6,404
|
3.71 %
|
|
143,422
|
4,051
|
2.82 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
687,071
|
18,430
|
2.68 %
|
|
603,851
|
12,546
|
2.08 %
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
22,313
|
1,221
|
5.47 %
|
|
33,076
|
1,441
|
4.36 %
|
Subordinated debentures
|
25,739
|
1,458
|
5.67 %
|
|
25,707
|
1,429
|
5.56 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
735,123
|
21,109
|
2.87 %
|
|
662,634
|
15,416
|
2.33 %
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
213,190
|
|
|
|
236,468
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
13,508
|
|
|
|
13,798
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
74,346
|
|
|
|
65,734
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,036,167
|
|
|
|
$ 978,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
rate spread
|
|
$ 31,381
|
2.57 %
|
|
|
$ 28,973
|
2.56 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
3.25 %
|
|
|
|
3.19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of funds,including noninterest bearing deposits
|
|
|
2.23 %
|
|
|
|
1.71 %
Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, totaled $31.4 million compared to $29.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.4 million. The net interest margin was 3.25% for 2024 compared to 3.19% for 2023. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 55 basis points to 5.44% in 2024. Led by loans and securities, the yield improved by 54 basis points within the loan portfolio and by 72 basis points within the securities portfolio. For interest-bearing liabilities, the rate paid totaled 2.87% compared to 2.33% in the same period one year ago, reflecting an increase in yield in all categories. The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 2.23% compared to 1.71% in 2023.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited
|
|
As of
|
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 4,604
|
$ 4,730
|
$ 5,669
|
$ 5,482
|
$ 4,354
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
42,623
|
61,934
|
41,391
|
36,173
|
17,590
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
47,227
|
66,664
|
47,060
|
41,655
|
21,944
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities available for sale
|
175,846
|
177,641
|
173,298
|
171,075
|
171,400
|
Other investments
|
886
|
883
|
2,788
|
2,548
|
1,078
|
Total investment securities
|
176,732
|
178,524
|
176,087
|
173,623
|
172,478
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
20,974
|
19,929
|
25,776
|
18,307
|
7,156
|
Loans receivable:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
753,738
|
739,219
|
739,433
|
725,234
|
705,672
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
(8,434)
|
(8,317)
|
(8,498)
|
(8,497)
|
(8,393)
|
Loans receivable, net
|
745,304
|
730,902
|
730,935
|
716,737
|
697,279
|
Property and equipment, net
|
21,353
|
21,861
|
22,040
|
22,185
|
22,298
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
13,410
|
12,690
|
12,680
|
12,226
|
11,638
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
18,608
|
18,501
|
18,396
|
18,293
|
18,191
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7,709
|
6,292
|
7,612
|
7,990
|
7,775
|
Other assets
|
15,787
|
16,117
|
17,809
|
16,600
|
15,398
|
Total assets
|
1,067,104
|
1,071,480
|
1,058,395
|
1,027,616
|
974,157
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$ 951,411
|
$ 951,948
|
$ 899,799
|
$ 881,309
|
$ 858,597
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances (FHLB)
|
-
|
-
|
40,000
|
35,000
|
5,000
|
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
|
-
|
-
|
408
|
-
|
307
|
Subordinated debentures
|
15,444
|
15,436
|
15,428
|
15,421
|
15,413
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
428
|
410
|
364
|
398
|
407
|
Other liabilities
|
11,755
|
12,866
|
17,590
|
13,070
|
12,727
|
Total liabilities
|
989,348
|
990,970
|
983,899
|
955,508
|
902,761
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
value
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
authorized
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(5,758)
|
(5,285)
|
(5,216)
|
(4,965)
|
(4,821)
|
Nonvested restricted stock
|
(2,340)
|
(2,444)
|
(2,463)
|
(2,900)
|
(2,518)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
55,848
|
55,763
|
55,645
|
56,134
|
55,471
|
Retained earnings
|
39,671
|
38,753
|
36,928
|
34,986
|
33,748
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(9,754)
|
(6,366)
|
(10,487)
|
(11,236)
|
(10,573)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
77,756
|
80,510
|
74,496
|
72,108
|
71,396
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,067,104
|
$ 1,071,480
|
$ 1,058,395
|
$ 1,027,616
|
$ 974,157
First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $66.7 million at September 30, 2024. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $41.8 million compared to $61.6 million at September 30, 2024.
First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $175.8 million and $177.6 million, at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on AFS securities totaled $12.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $8.4 million at September 30, 2024, an increase during the fourth quarter of 2024 of $4.5 million (before taxes).
As of December 31, 2024, deposits decreased slightly by $537 thousand, or 0.2% annualized. See page 10 for detail on the deposit balance changes over the past 5 quarters.
The Company had no outstanding borrowings with the FHLB of Atlanta at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The Company had credit availability in excess of $310.8 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.
First Reliance also has access to approximately $25.4 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.
|
COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(shares in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Voting common shares outstanding
|
8,833
|
8,820
|
8,819
|
8,785
|
8,772
|
Treasury shares outstanding
|
(800)
|
(751)
|
(743)
|
(649)
|
(633)
|
Total common shares outstanding
|
8,033
|
8,069
|
8,076
|
8,136
|
8,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 9.68
|
$ 9.98
|
$ 9.22
|
$ 8.86
|
$ 8.77
|
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP(5)
|
$ 9.59
|
$ 9.89
|
$ 9.13
|
$ 8.77
|
$ 8.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
$ 10.24
|
$ 10.59
|
$ 8.30
|
$ 8.65
|
$ 9.00
|
Low
|
$ 9.16
|
$ 7.60
|
$ 7.60
|
$ 7.70
|
$ 6.91
|
Period end
|
$ 9.59
|
$ 10.14
|
$ 7.90
|
$ 8.15
|
$ 8.57
|
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited
|
|
As of
|
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Nonperforming Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owner occupied RE
|
$ 44
|
$ 46
|
$ 49
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Non-owner occupied RE
|
646
|
701
|
-
|
-
|
86
|
Construction
|
66
|
-
|
62
|
-
|
-
|
Commercial business
|
328
|
57
|
12
|
12
|
99
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
42
|
44
|
46
|
48
|
-
|
Home equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Construction
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other
|
64
|
61
|
66
|
52
|
8
|
Nonaccruing loan modifications
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
56
|
56
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$ 1,190
|
$ 909
|
$ 235
|
$ 168
|
$ 249
|
Other assets repossessed
|
11
|
15
|
75
|
114
|
47
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 1,201
|
$ 924
|
$ 310
|
$ 282
|
$ 296
|
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
0.11 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.03 %
|
Total loans receivable
|
0.16 %
|
0.12 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.04 %
|
Accruing loan modifications
|
$ 400
|
$ 428
|
$ 460
|
$ 970
|
$ 947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 8,317
|
$ 8,498
|
$ 8,497
|
$ 8,393
|
$ 8,430
|
Loans charged-off
|
24
|
69
|
102
|
195
|
108
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
|
18
|
17
|
14
|
82
|
109
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
6
|
52
|
88
|
113
|
(1)
|
Provision for credit losses (release)
|
123
|
(129)
|
89
|
217
|
(38)
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 8,434
|
$ 8,317
|
$ 8,498
|
$ 8,497
|
$ 8,393
|
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable
|
1.12 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.15 %
|
1.17 %
|
1.19 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
|
708.74 %
|
914.96 %
|
3616.17 %
|
5057.74 %
|
3370.68 %
Asset quality remained steady during the fourth quarter of 2024, with nonperforming assets increasing to $1.2 million, which represents 0.11% of total assets. The increase of $277 thousand was primarily related to one loan and a specific reserve of $100 thousand was recorded. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.12% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.13% at September 30, 2024, and 1.19% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses increased by a provision for credit losses of $123 thousand offset by net charge-offs of $6 thousand, during the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company experienced net recoveries of ($1) thousand and decreased the ACL with a provision for credit release of ($38) thousand.
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
|
LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited
|
|
As of
|
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Commercial real estate
|
$ 463,301
|
$ 456,775
|
$ 450,936
|
$ 434,743
|
$ 433,687
|
Consumer real estate
|
204,303
|
193,362
|
188,759
|
184,969
|
177,102
|
Commercial and industrial
|
65,980
|
66,561
|
76,149
|
77,023
|
63,946
|
Consumer and other
|
20,154
|
22,521
|
23,589
|
28,499
|
30,937
|
Total loans, net of deferred fees
|
753,738
|
739,219
|
739,433
|
725,234
|
705,672
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
8,434
|
8,317
|
8,498
|
8,497
|
8,393
|
Total loans, net
|
$ 745,304
|
$ 730,902
|
$ 730,935
|
$ 716,737
|
$ 697,279
|
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited
|
|
As of
|
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 227,471
|
$ 219,279
|
$ 220,330
|
$ 212,083
|
$ 210,604
|
Interest-bearing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
DDA and NOW accounts
|
140,116
|
150,312
|
132,186
|
139,229
|
144,039
|
Money market accounts
|
381,602
|
362,834
|
325,769
|
307,696
|
289,158
|
Savings
|
40,627
|
41,184
|
42,479
|
44,191
|
45,558
|
Time, less than $250,000
|
120,397
|
133,940
|
128,869
|
125,248
|
121,035
|
Time, $250,000 and over
|
41,198
|
44,399
|
50,166
|
52,862
|
48,203
|
Total deposits
|
$ 951,411
|
$ 951,948
|
$ 899,799
|
$ 881,309
|
$ 858,597
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footnotes to tables:
|
(1)
|
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|
(2)
|
Annualized for the respective period.
|
(3)
|
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|
(4)
|
Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.
|
(5)
|
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.067 billion. The Company employs approximately 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the Company have given it a 92% customer satisfaction rating, well above the community bank industry average of 82%. First Reliance has also received "the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award" for 19 years consecutive years. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]
SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.
