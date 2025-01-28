US Aid Suspension Raises Concerns Over Afghanistan's Growing Humanitarian Needs

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, referred to a report by the World Food Programme highlighting the rise in severe hunger among millions in Afghanistan. He stressed that the suspension of U.S. foreign aid would further impact the most vulnerable.

On Monday, January 27, Dujarric warned of the consequences of the U.S. halting its aid to Afghanistan, emphasizing the critical need for humanitarian assistance.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, also expressed concern over the suspension of U.S. aid to Afghanistan, stressing the growing demand for humanitarian assistance globally, including in Afghanistan.

Guterres highlighted that the UN is striving to secure additional financial resources to address the needs of vulnerable populations in Afghanistan and other countries.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order moments after his inauguration, suspending all foreign aid from Washington for 90 days.

International relief organizations have consistently warned about shrinking budgets and the increasing demand for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, where millions are in desperate need of support.

Recently, the World Food Programme warned about the severe effects of the U.S. aid suspension, noting that millions in Afghanistan, particularly women and children, survive on only bread and tea.

Hsiao-Wei Lee, head of the World Food Programme, stated that due to reduced international aid, the organization cannot assist half of the 15 million people in dire need of food in Afghanistan.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan reported that by 2025, approximately 5.8 million people in Afghanistan will require immediate shelter and non-food items, requiring $179 million to address these needs.

According to data from the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), the United States has provided more than $2 billion in aid to relief organizations in Afghanistan over the past three years.

The suspension of U.S. aid has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where millions face severe hunger and inadequate resources. International organizations warn that without urgent action, the situation could further deteriorate, leaving the most vulnerable-particularly women and children-at greater risk.

