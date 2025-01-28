Zelensky, Netanyahu Discuss Future Contacts With Trump

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime discussed bilateral issues and future cooperation with partners, including US President Donald Trump.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the head of state.

The conversation took place over the phone.

Zelensky spoke about his participation in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and expressed condolences over the Holocaust tragedy.

The President also welcomed the beginning of the release of hostages held by the Hamas terrorist group. He expressed hope that all the prisoners would be released as soon as possible and be able to return home.

: Israel-type security guarantees“good proposals

Zelensky emphasized the importance of ensuring a reliable and lasting peace.

As Ukrinform reported, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu may visit the White House early next week. This will make him the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since he took office.

