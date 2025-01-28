Vascular Dementia Market Growth To Accelerate In Forecast Period (2024-2034), Delveinsight Analyzes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vascular Dementia Forecast

DelveInsight's Vascular Dementia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

DelveInsight's“Vascular Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Vascular Dementia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vascular Dementia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Vascular Dementia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Vascular Dementia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Vascular Dementia Market Report:

.The Vascular Dementia market size was valued approximately USD 2,399 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In September 2024, Vesper Bio has shared results from a Phase I trial of VES001, a potential disease-modifying therapy for frontotemporal dementia (FTD) aimed specifically at patients with progranulin gene mutations (GRN). The company administered the first dose to a participant in the trial last December. The study, which included 78 healthy volunteers, was conducted to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic target engagement of VES001.

.The market size across the 7MM is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%, driven by heightened disease awareness, improved diagnostics, and the introduction of new therapies.

.Among European countries, Germany reported the largest market size for Vascular Dementia at approximately USD 136 million in 2023, while Spain had the smallest market size at around USD 74 million.

.The estimated market size for Vascular Dementia in Japan was approximately USD 480 million in 2023, representing 20% of the total market across the 7MM.

.In 2023, the total number of prevalent dementia cases in the 7MM was approximately 22 million.

.In 2023, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of vascular dementia in the United States was approximately 1 million.

.In 2023, the United States had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of vascular dementia, making up about 40% of the total in the 7MM. In comparison, the EU4 and the UK represented approximately 32%, while Japan accounted for around 28% of the overall population share.

.In 2023, Germany had the highest number of prevalent dementia cases among the EU4 countries, with 1,843 thousand cases, followed by Italy with 1,365 thousand cases. Conversely, Spain reported the lowest number of cases, totaling 934 thousand.

.In 2023, it was estimated that Japan had approximately 320 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of vascular dementia, primarily in the 81–90 years age group.

.DelveInsight estimates indicate that there were about 3 million diagnosed prevalent cases of dementia in Japan in 2023.

.Key Vascular Dementia Companies: Charsire Biotechnology Corp, ProNeurogen Therapeutics, Resverlogix, Cyclerion Therapeutics, CSPC-NBP Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Materia Medica Holding, Eisai Co., Ltd., Shineway Pharma, Merz Pharma, Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH, Zhejiang Otsuka Pharma, Janssen, LP, GE Healthcare, and others

.Key Vascular Dementia Therapies: BAC, PNA1, Apabetalone, CY6463, Butylphthalide soft capsule, galantamine, Prospecta, donepezil hydrochloride (Aricept), SaiLuoTong capsule, Akatinol Memantine, Cerebrolysin, Cilostazol, risperidone, DatSCAN, and others

.The Vascular Dementia epidemiology based on age-specific cases analyzed that Vascular Dementia (VaD) is highly prevalent in age group of 60 years and above, while below this age group the disease appears to be rare

.The Vascular Dementia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Vascular Dementia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Vascular Dementia market dynamics.

Vascular Dementia Overview

Vascular dementia is a type of cognitive decline caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, often due to strokes or small vessel disease. This condition leads to impaired thinking, memory problems, and difficulties with daily activities. Symptoms can vary widely but may include confusion, disorientation, and challenges in planning or organizing tasks. Unlike Alzheimer's disease, which primarily affects memory, vascular dementia often has a more sudden onset and fluctuating symptoms. Risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. Early diagnosis and management of vascular health can help slow progression and improve quality of life.

Get a Free sample for the Vascular Dementia Market Report:



Vascular Dementia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Vascular Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Vascular Dementia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Vascular Dementia

.Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Vascular Dementia

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Vascular Dementia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Vascular Dementia epidemiology trends @ Vascular Dementia Epidemiology Forecast

Vascular Dementia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Vascular Dementia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Vascular Dementia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Vascular Dementia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Vascular Dementia Therapies and Key Companies

.BAC: Charsire Biotechnology Corp

.PNA1: ProNeurogen Therapeutics

.Apabetalone: Resverlogix

.CY6463: Cyclerion Therapeutics

.Butylphthalide soft capsule: CSPC-NBP Pharma

.galantamine: Johnson & Johnson

.Prospecta: Materia Medica Holding

.donepezil hydrochloride (Aricept): Eisai Co., Ltd.

.SaiLuoTong capsule: Shineway Pharma

.Akatinol Memantine: Merz Pharma

.Cerebrolysin: Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH

.Cilostazol: Zhejiang Otsuka Pharma

.risperidone: Janssen, LP

.DatSCAN: GE Healthcare

Vascular Dementia Market Strengths

.The increasing prevalent population in the 7MM is likely to cause an upsurge in treatment need. Consequently, with successful launch of emerging therapies, the market will witness a boost in the upcoming year.

Vascular Dementia Market opportunities

.Medications with better safety and effectiveness, which provide optimum care are the current unmet need of the VaD disease market.

Scope of the Vascular Dementia Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Vascular Dementia Companies: Charsire Biotechnology Corp, ProNeurogen Therapeutics, Resverlogix, Cyclerion Therapeutics, CSPC-NBP Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Materia Medica Holding, Eisai Co., Ltd., Shineway Pharma, Merz Pharma, Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH, Zhejiang Otsuka Pharma, Janssen, LP, GE Healthcare, and others

.Key Vascular Dementia Therapies: BAC, PNA1, Apabetalone, CY6463, Butylphthalide soft capsule, galantamine, Prospecta, donepezil hydrochloride (Aricept), SaiLuoTong capsule, Akatinol Memantine, Cerebrolysin, Cilostazol, risperidone, DatSCAN, and others

.Vascular Dementia Therapeutic Assessment: Vascular Dementia current marketed and Vascular Dementia emerging therapies

.Vascular Dementia Market Dynamics: Vascular Dementia market drivers and Vascular Dementia market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Vascular Dementia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vascular Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Vascular Dementia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Vascular Dementia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Vascular Dementia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Vascular Dementia

3. SWOT analysis of Vascular Dementia

4. Vascular Dementia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Vascular Dementia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Vascular Dementia Disease Background and Overview

7. Vascular Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Vascular Dementia

9. Vascular Dementia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Vascular Dementia Unmet Needs

11. Vascular Dementia Emerging Therapies

12. Vascular Dementia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Vascular Dementia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Vascular Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Vascular Dementia Market Drivers

16. Vascular Dementia Market Barriers

17. Vascular Dementia Appendix

18. Vascular Dementia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.