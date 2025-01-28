Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Decorative And Stylish Miniature Storage Pouch For Healing Crystals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sally B. of Lenexa, KS is the creator of the Prana (Pet) Pouch, a small pouch that holds healing crystals in a woman's bra, on a pet's collar, or on a harness. Users can insert chosen healing crystals and rocks into the pouch and keep it close to the skin for assisting with the management of behavioral issues and balancing for both humans and animals. The device is comprised of a soft, flexible fabric pouch measuring approximately 0.75 inches in diameter with a clip or two loops attached.The pouch houses crystals in the bra, on a pet's collar, or a harness such that the crystals are present near the heart or throat chakra. Users can place different types of crystals in the pouch to help with managing behavioral issues in pets or to improve balance or energy for a person. Ultimately, the pouch is aesthetically pleasing, offers a way to keep healing crystals close to the body with ease and convenience. And keeps the crystals from falling out of a bra with movement.These healing and chakra crystals can play a part in energy balance and alignment, which may aid in helping mental health ailments such as anxiety, depression and apathy, etc. in humans. Many pets also suffer from energy imbalances, such as anxiety or depression, which may lead to destructive behaviors. Wearing certain crystals close to the body may play a role in energy balance.Markets for storage pouches designed to hold chakra crystals are a niche, yet growing, segment within the broader wellness and spiritual accessories industry. The growth of these markets is associated with consumers seeking convenient ways to carry their chakra crystals, leading to the popularity of pouches that can be kept close to the body. Retailers and artisans are looking to offer quality and aesthetically pleasing pouches within these markets to prospective customers. The Prana (Pet) Pouch is the perfect, innovative, and versatile invention for this market and would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Sally filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Prana (Pet) Pouch product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Prana (Pet) Pouch can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.