Amir, Sultan Of Oman Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman held today a session of official talks, at Al Alam Palace in the Omani capital Muscat.

The session began with welcoming HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation and wishing them a pleasant stay in the Sultanate of Oman. His Majesty also expressed his aspiration to consolidate and enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries across all levels.

Meanwhile, HH the Amir expressed his great delight at visiting the Sultanate of Oman, highlighting the historical and solid fraternal relations that unite the two countries and embody their joint cooperation across various fields. His Highness stressed the State of Qatar's keenness to boost these relations and elevate them to broader horizons.

During the session, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to foster them, primarily in the areas of economy, investment, education, research and development. They underscored the importance of enhancing the use of investment and trade opportunities to consolidate the strong relations between the two countries and brotherly peoples and achieve their common interests.

The session was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Qatar Olympic Committee President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani; Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani; Minister of Sports and Youth HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani; Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, along with Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

The Omani side was represented by HH Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, HH Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of HM the Sultan Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said, HH Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, HH Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, HE Minister of the Diwan of the Royal Court Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, HE Minister of the Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, HE Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamood bin Faisal Al Busaidi, HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, HE Minister of Finance Sayyid Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, alongside other senior officials.

On the occasion, HM the Sultan had hosted a dinner banquet in honor of HH the Amir and his accompanying delegation.

HH the Amir and HM the Sultan exchanged commemorative gifts on the occasion of the visit.