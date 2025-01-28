Energy Minister Calls For Prompt Launch Of TAP Project

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Acting of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansour has emphasized the continuation and expansion of cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan called for accelerating the start of practical work on Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan (TAP) project, a statement said on Tuesday.

TAP is a 500KV electricity transmission project from Turkmenistan's Mari City to Pakistan's Quetta. Over 700 kilometres of this power line go through Afghanistan's soil. Besides charging transit fee, Afghanistan could get 300 MW electricity from this energy project.

In statement the Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) said that a meeting between the acting energy minister and visiting Turkmenistan delegation discuss TAP and other projects.

Abdul Latif Mansour, Acting Minister of Energy and Water, expressed his appreciation for the past good relations between the two countries and bilateral cooperation and stressed on the development, continuation and expansion of cooperation between both sides.

Murad Artikov, Head of the TOP International Project Department, also announced at the meeting the comprehensive readiness of Turkmenistan to implement this project and said that to advance the affairs of the mentioned project, a draft roadmap has been prepared, so that after finalization, practical steps can be taken accordingly.

It was also agreed at the meeting that in the near future, technical teams from Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan will discuss and exchange views on this project.

