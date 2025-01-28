WPBL 2025: Chennai Super Champs Put Up A Fight But Go Down To Mumbai Pickle Power

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Chennai Super Champs produced an inspired outing but were dealt with a 3-1 defeat by Mumbai Pickle Power in the World Pickleball League (WPBL) at the Club of India (CCI)-Brabourne on Tuesday night. Head coach Joey Farias appeared proactive from the onset in this match, shuffling the pack by going in with their Indian star Sonu Vishwakarma to serve off proceedings.

Sonu dived into the proceedings seamlessly, taking to the game seamlessly and dominating the game. His quick burst of pace, robust forehand, and deft plays near the net meant that Mumbai's Bartosz Karbownik was handed a formidable challenge. It was an exceptional display of sheer promise and talent by Sonu, as his incredible talent and pickleball prowess shone through brightly in his 16-16 draw with Bartosz, as both teams settled for a point each. Anna Clarice Patrimonio and Sarah Lane Jim took the court for the women's doubles match against Sabrina Dominguez and Glauka Carvajal Lane. Patrimonio and Sarah refrained from conceding an inch for most of the exchanges, as their partnership appeared thoroughly natural.

They were making the right calls at the right junctures, but a brief passage of play in the concluding minutes of the match saw them concede a flurry of points in a jiffy to Mumbai, handing the home side a 1-0 lead. A similar pattern ensued in the women's singles fixture between Mihae Kwon and Thaddea Lock. The Chennai star was up at her game against Mihae, as both players delivered an enthralling clash for the jam-packed audience. Lock was gliding across the court with fine finesse, but also blended the power in her game perfectly when required to put Kwon in a spot of bother.

However, the Mumbai star prevailed with four consecutive points in the final one-odd minute when the game was stuck at 14-14, eventually winning 18-15. Tanner Tomassi and Etienne Blaszkewycz were the stars of the night for Chennai, overpowering the duo of Eung Wong Kim and Brandon Lane by a thumping 16-8 margin in men's doubles. Tomassi and Blaszkewycz were at the top of the game, as the synergy between the two of them reflected richly in their hauling of the Mumbai pair. They even inflicted the first loss of Brandon's season so far, who has won seven out of the eight matches he has participated in the WPBL.

The team will take a lot of heart from Etienne and Tanner's heroics, hoping to ride on that momentum in the concluding two games of the campaign too. Etienne made a last-ditch attempt to replicate that run when he and Sarah Jane Lim took on the Lane duo of Mumbai in mixed doubles. However, it was not to be, as important moments went against Chennai's favour, especially in the second half of the fifth match. Yet, the Super Champs have only bolstered their performances of late and been on a gradual upward run, which could definitely culminate in victories in their remaining couple of matches.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Pickle Power defeated Chennai Super Champs by 3-1

Bartosz Karbownik tied 16-16 with Sonu Vishwakarma; Sabrina Dominguez/Glauka Carvajal Lane won 15 – 9 against Janie Lim/Patrimonio; Eung Wong Kim/Brandon Lane lost 8-16 against Tanner Tomassi/Etienne Blaszkewycz; Mihae Kwon won 18 – 15 against Thaddea Lock; Glauka Carvajal Lane/Brandon won 15 – 8 against Sarah Jane Lim/ Etienne Blaszkewycz